Home » Nendoroid Yamada Ryo: The Lonely Rocker Joins the Unity Band
Technology

Nendoroid Yamada Ryo: The Lonely Rocker Joins the Unity Band

by admin
Nendoroid Yamada Ryo: The Lonely Rocker Joins the Unity Band

Lonely Rock! Unity Band’s Bassist “Yamada Ryo” Reimagined as Nendoroid Figure

In a surprising move, the popular Unity Band’s bassist, Yamada Ryo, has been transformed into a Nendoroid figure. The announcement has sent waves of excitement and anticipation among fans of both the band and collectible figures.

Dubbed “Nendoroid Yamada Ryo,” this unique figure is set to be the final addition to the Unity Band’s Nendoroid collection. It comes with various expression parts, including an “Indifferent Face,” “Contempt Face,” and “Grass Face.” Notably, the figure also comes with accompanying accessories such as a bass guitar and blades of grass. Fans can recreate iconic scenes, including the one where Yamada Ryo is depicted as being so destitute that he resorts to eating grass. Additionally, enthusiasts can take delight in displaying the figure alongside other Nendoroids from the Unity Band.

But that’s not all. In September, Good Smile Company (GSC) launched the “Nendoroid Accessories Series Replacement Facial Expressions Selection.” This series features eight replacement faces that can be used with the previously released “Nendoroid Goto Ichisato” figure. With these facial expressions, fans can now perfectly recreate the expressive essence of the character Little Solitude.

Both “Nendoroid Yamada Ryo” and the “Nendoroid Accessories Series Replacement Facial Expression Lonely Selection” are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the GOODSMILE online store. The figures are expected to ship in April 2024, with a reference price of NT$1,200 each.

Fans of Yamada Ryo and the Unity Band are strongly encouraged to secure their pre-orders to avoid missing out on these highly anticipated collectibles. With their attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of the characters, these Nendoroid figures are a must-have for any die-hard fan.

See also  With 3 seconds of our voice the AI ​​will make us say things we never said

Don’t miss the opportunity to bring the world of the Unity Band to life and showcase your love for the band and its bassist with these fantastic Nendoroid figures. Order now and get ready to experience the magic and unity that the Unity Band has brought to countless fans worldwide.

You may also like

How will we do without glitter – la...

Reviews of ‘Lord of the Fallen’ Vary: Some...

Artificial Intelligence is not just ChatGPT, there is...

Green light from the British antitrust, Microsoft can...

Wharfedale Unveils New Aura Series: High-Performance Audio at...

JBD announces that the brightness of the red...

The EU opens an investigation into X for...

GAME DOSI Launches Second Web3 Game ‘SWEET MONSTER’...

That’s why scientists swabbed the Space Station

The OnePlus 12: Bringing Back the Power of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy