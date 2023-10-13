Nendoroid Yamada Ryo: The Lonely Rocker Joins the Unity Band

Lonely Rock! Unity Band’s Bassist “Yamada Ryo” Reimagined as Nendoroid Figure

In a surprising move, the popular Unity Band’s bassist, Yamada Ryo, has been transformed into a Nendoroid figure. The announcement has sent waves of excitement and anticipation among fans of both the band and collectible figures.

Dubbed “Nendoroid Yamada Ryo,” this unique figure is set to be the final addition to the Unity Band’s Nendoroid collection. It comes with various expression parts, including an “Indifferent Face,” “Contempt Face,” and “Grass Face.” Notably, the figure also comes with accompanying accessories such as a bass guitar and blades of grass. Fans can recreate iconic scenes, including the one where Yamada Ryo is depicted as being so destitute that he resorts to eating grass. Additionally, enthusiasts can take delight in displaying the figure alongside other Nendoroids from the Unity Band.

But that’s not all. In September, Good Smile Company (GSC) launched the “Nendoroid Accessories Series Replacement Facial Expressions Selection.” This series features eight replacement faces that can be used with the previously released “Nendoroid Goto Ichisato” figure. With these facial expressions, fans can now perfectly recreate the expressive essence of the character Little Solitude.

Both “Nendoroid Yamada Ryo” and the “Nendoroid Accessories Series Replacement Facial Expression Lonely Selection” are currently available for pre-order exclusively through the GOODSMILE online store. The figures are expected to ship in April 2024, with a reference price of NT$1,200 each.

Fans of Yamada Ryo and the Unity Band are strongly encouraged to secure their pre-orders to avoid missing out on these highly anticipated collectibles. With their attention to detail and ability to capture the essence of the characters, these Nendoroid figures are a must-have for any die-hard fan.

Don’t miss the opportunity to bring the world of the Unity Band to life and showcase your love for the band and its bassist with these fantastic Nendoroid figures. Order now and get ready to experience the magic and unity that the Unity Band has brought to countless fans worldwide.

