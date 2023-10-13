Home » Funds for ALS patient, father agrees to replace person – News
Funds for ALS patient, father agrees to replace person – News

Funds for ALS patient, father agrees to replace person – News

The trial in Nuoro against Marco Palumbo, the father of Paolo, the 24-year-old chef from Oristano suffering from ALS, for whose treatment he was a fundraiser deemed misleading to the prosecution was promoted.


Defended by lawyers Gianfranco Siuni and Mario Gusi, Marco Palumbo had been sent to trial for impersonation and continued fraud, the latter charge later dropped because the offended people never appeared in court, and this was equivalent to the withdrawal of the complaint.


As for the personal substitution, in the spring of 2019 Marco Palumbo, pretending to be the neurologist and researcher Dimitrios Karoussis, wrote to the doctor Vincenzo Mascia, who was treating his son, telling him that Paolo had been admitted to the experimental Brainistorm therapy in Israel, the cost was between 800 thousand and one million euros. The parent had thus decided to open a subscription to raise the necessary funds, inducing several people to make large donations: 150 thousand euros of money arrived through crowdfunding on the GoFundMe platform. Funds which the family, once the first doubts about their use emerged, declared they would return.


The investigation was opened in Oristano after the complaint from the doctor Mascia and landed in Nuoro because the current account used for the money received had been opened in the Barbagia capital.

