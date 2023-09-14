Netatmo weather station: Premium set drastically reduced – Business Insider

PR/Business Insider

Whether it’s gardening or your next trip, it’s always better to know what the weather will be like.

Weather stations that provide data on precipitation, temperature and wind help you plan well.

The Netatmo weather station is now available as a particularly smart model including a wind and rain gauge as well as a shield for free at Tink for 229.95 euros.*

Leave the house with or without an umbrella, water the lawn today or tomorrow? No matter the situation, it is always better to know what the weather will be like. Because the better you can prepare for the weather. To ensure that you are always dressed appropriately or can plan your gardening accordingly, it helps to look at a weather station. This provides measurement data on temperature, precipitation, wind or humidity. This is a particularly smart model Netatmo weather station. And you can now save a lot on an extensive bundle including a wind and rain gauge and a free shield: At Tink it is available during the “Smart Home Days” for 229.95 euros.*

Netatmo Weather Station: This is the Tink deal

Smart home retailer Tink is currently offering a premium set of the Netatmo weather station: In addition to the station, it also includes a rain gauge, an anemometer and a protective shield. The bundle costs a total of 229.95 euros.* You not only save 45 percent or around 190.00 euros compared to purchasing it individually, but also at least 100.00 euros compared to other providers. The shield is available for free, so to speak. You can’t get any cheaper when buying the components – so it’s a real bargain.

The smart weather station from Netatmo can do that

The Netatmo weather station consists of an indoor module and a waterproof outdoor module, so changes in temperature, air pressure, air quality, humidity and noise levels are measured not only outside, but also inside your home. You receive the measured values ​​in real time on your smartphone. A CO2 sensor also detects air pollution and sends a warning to your smartphone. So you always know when it’s time to ventilate.

The most important details about the Netatmo weather station at a glance:

Measures values ​​for the living environment inside and outside Indoor module with power cable, outdoor module with battery Weather data available via app or voice control Seven-day weather forecast Measurement of temperature, hygrometry, CO2, sound level, barometer, rainfall and wind data including additional modules: rain gauge, wind gauge, shield

The additional modules, i.e. the Netatmo wind gauge and the rain gauge, also determine wind data and the amount of precipitation. This gives you a better overview of when you should water the plants in your garden. The set is rounded off with the protective shield, which protects the outdoor module of the weather station from the weather. This means it can be placed anywhere, for example in the blazing sun or on the weather side of the building.

During the “Smart Home Days” Tink also has other smart home and garden products on offer* and you can score worthwhile deals.

