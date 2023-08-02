Nintendo to Unveil New Generation Consoles at Gamescon 2024: Reports

Nintendo Set to Reveal New Console at Gamescon Exhibition

According to British game media “Start Menu,” Nintendo is set to attend the Gamescon game exhibition in Cologne, Germany from August 23 to 28 this year. It is believed that the company may use this platform to officially disclose information about their new generation of consoles.

Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa had previously stated in May of this year that the new console would not be launched until sometime between this year and the first quarter of next year. However, rumors regarding the successor to the popular Switch gaming console have continued to circulate.

In early July, Spanish game media person Nash Weedle posted on Twitter about a well-known game studio in Spain that had been testing the new generation of Nintendo consoles. Speculation arose that the studio in question may be Mercury Vapor Entertainment (Mercury Steam Entertainment).

Further reports from American game media outlet “VGC” and technology media outlet “The Verge” on July 31 claimed that internal sources at Nintendo suggest the new generation of consoles may be officially launched during the 2024 Christmas schedule.

Recent reports from British game media “Start Menu” have confirmed that Nintendo will be attending the Cologne Games Show at the end of August this year. The last time Nintendo attended the exhibition was in 2019. It is worth noting that Nintendo has rarely released major news at game shows in recent years, often choosing to announce major releases through their official webcast of the “Nintendo Direct Meeting.”

“Start Menu” speculates that Nintendo’s return to the Cologne Game Show after four years indicates a high probability of them releasing news about the new generation of consoles. It is expected that the new Nintendo consoles will feature 4K resolution, larger storage space, and stronger hardware performance to compete with PlayStation and Xbox.

With anticipation building, fans eagerly await the official announcements and any updates Nintendo may reveal about their forthcoming consoles.

