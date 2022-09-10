Netflix and Ubisoft today announced that they will launch three Netflix mobile games starting in 2023, based on the world-renowned game series. Ubisoft’s annual digital event Announced today for the first time, three games continue the story of Valiant Hearts: The Great War, The Mighty Quest and Assassin’s Creed, and these mobile games will be exclusive to Netflix worldwide Members can play with no ads or in-app purchases.

The new sequel to Ubisoft’s award-winning game series “Heart of Valor: The Great War” will be helmed by the original crew. In addition to retaining the original elements, it will also add a new storyline. It is expected to open to Netflix members in January 2023. Following the massive popularity of the mobile game The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, Quest will launch its latest game on Netflix in 2023. This time, the game will be inspired by the Rogue genre to develop a game experience that people can’t put it down, adding freshness to the main hack and slash combat mode of the series.

Blessed are Assassin’s Creed fans!Players can immerse themselves in the vast universe of Assassin’s Creed in several ways on Netflix: in addition to the previously announcedIn addition, the game company will also develop new mobile games exclusively for Netflix.

Mike Verdu, VP of Games at Netflix, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Ubisoft, who have some of the best development capabilities in the industry and every game is a memorable experience for players. This partnership will allow our Members are exposed to a variety of exciting game series, further practice our determination to expand the lineup of high-quality mobile games for the global audience.”

Jean-Michel Detoc, Head of Mobile Devices at Ubisoft, said: “We are delighted to be joining forces with Netflix to be creative and innovative as we continue to develop great games for all platforms. We believe this partnership is a great opportunity for Netflix members to experience the stories and worlds of our games on mobile devices.”

Details of each game will be announced in the future, please stay tuned for the latest news.

