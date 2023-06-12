It had already been announced, now it has been confirmed by Samsung itself. The next folding cell phones will not only be presented much earlier than last year, but also in a completely new place. Samsung has chosen its own home for the second unpacked event of 2023. Many new products await you.

Next Samsung event already at the end of July 2023

The date had already appeared in the rumor mill, but Samsung has now officially confirmed it, according to SamMobile. Samsung’s next unpacked event will be held on July 27, 2023. This time the event will not take place in New York, but in their own home country of South Korea. Samsung is bringing forward the presentation of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 by two weeks. Last year the event took place on August 10, 2022.

The reason for the earlier presentation could be due to the competing products. Oppo, Vivo, Google and most recently Motorola have also launched their own folding cell phones, some of which are even better equipped and have an optimized design. With the Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola in particular has built a mobile phone that caused a stir and sold extremely well.

According to the latest rumors, Samsung will be able to keep up with the competition with its Galaxy Z Flip 5. The smartphone should not only get significantly better performance and a new hinge, but also a larger exterior display. So Samsung will heat up the competition a bit again.

These are the current folding cell phones from Samsung:

Samsung has even more up its sleeve

At the next Unpacked event, not only folding cell phones are to be presented, but also the new Galaxy Watch 6 smartwatches and probably too neue Galaxy-Tab-9-Tablets. So there will be a lot of new products coming out from Samsung. Many details are likely to leak out before the event. We are very curious.