Radicalism prevailed in Valcheta and Yamila Direne will start a new mandate

Radicalism prevailed in Valcheta and Yamila Direne, who was up for re-election, will continue to be in charge of the town’s mayor.

As second force, Juntos Somos Río Negro was the winner, while Cambia Valcheta (the local version of Cambiemos emerged from a detachment of radicalism) came third. Last were those of Popular and Social Unity.

Punctually The results were 1,071 votes for the UCR, 719 for Junto Somos Río Negro, 582 for Cambia Valcheta, and 227 for Popular Unity.

With those numbers, the UCR will have two councilors and two auditors, while JSRN will add a mayor and a auditor, and another bench will remain for Cambia Valcheta.

One of the peculiarities of the election was the low participation of the electorate, because Of a total register of 3,400 voters, only less than 70% cast their vote, a very low number for the town.

Regarding the political reading of the results, although JSRN remained as the second force the calculations were favorable for the ruling partygiven that Yamila Direne supported them in the provincial elections and is in tune with that coalition.

In fact, Juntos could be imposed on the dissident radical line, which aligned itself with Cambiemos creating Cambia Valcheta, and was third in the interest of the residents.

Another of the peculiarities of this election was the high presence of women leading the lists, since the area always had a preeminence of men, who were the ones who over time occupied different roles in the commune.

It should be remembered that they presented as candidates the current Mayor Yamila Direne, who was for radicalism accompanied as vice mayor by the teacher Katherine Marco. This was the winning formula.

The rest of the radicalismo was concentrated in Cambiemos, the force that was third and led Mariana Di Clérico as mayoral candidate and José Epulef as vice president. Di Clérico is a merchant, and the daughter of those who run the local service station, while Epulef is a pastor. They refer to Aníbal Tortoriello. The woman went as an extra-party, and her running mate for the Pro.

The JSRN, which came second, led its proposal with the current legislator Nayibe Gattoni, who was accompanied by PJ councilor Richard Llanqueleo, as a candidate for vice mayor. This list reflected the “great agreement” that those parties created for the provincial elections.

turned out last those of Popular and Social Unity, who took Javier Luquet and Andrea Rinni on their ballot as vice.



