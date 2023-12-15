New Chinese smartphone is more powerful than a Galaxy S23 and has a better camera than an iPhone

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro smartphone has just been launched and is already being hailed as a device that competes with the most advanced models from Apple and Samsung. When Samsung launches its Galaxy S24 series in January 2024, it is expected to generate great expectations, as it will directly compete with the iPhone 15 Pro Max and its range of variations. However, not far behind is the Chinese brand OPPO, which has launched the OPPO Reno 11 Pro, a smartphone that promises to match the technology giants in the market.

The OPPO Reno 11 Pro boasts a 6.74” OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of memory. The smartphone also features a 4700 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, as well as a sophisticated set of cameras with a 32MP front camera, 50MP main sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom.

In comparison to Samsung’s Galaxy S23, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro offers a high-end configuration at a more affordable price. Upon reaching the Asian market, its most advanced version was sold for 450 euros, approximately 1,800 soles.

In addition to the OPPO Reno 11 Pro, other Chinese smartphone brands such as ZTE Nubia and RedMagic have also released powerful devices to compete with Samsung and Apple’s upcoming launches. The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro features a 6.66” AMOLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory. Meanwhile, the RedMagic 8S Pro offers a 6.8” AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, a 3.36Ghz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2+ processor, up to 22GB of RAM, and a 50MP rear camera set capable of recording in 8K or 4K at 60FPS.

With the launch of these new Chinese smartphones, the competition in the mobile technology market is heating up, and consumers can expect more innovation and powerful features at more affordable prices.