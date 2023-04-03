The Chinese hardware manufacturer Jonsbo has presented two new PC cases: D31 and D41. The flagship is a large display on the front.

Picture: Jonsbo

In both cases, the power supply is used on the front. This allows a particularly compact room layout to be implemented. The Jonsbo D31 comes in mATX and the Jonsbo D41 in ATX format. Graphics cards with a length of up to 400 mm can be accommodated inside. Depending on how the power supply was specifically placed. It can be moved upwards by a maximum of 140 mm in various increments.

Both housings are designed to draw in fresh air from below and expel it through the top. There is enough space for two 360 mm radiators. Thanks to the mesh panel, there is additional passive ventilation.

The housings are also available with a closed front. Then the prices start at 55 euros. For the mesh versions, an additional 10 euros will be charged. If you want a case with a display, you have to put at least 115 euros on the table.

The display is 8 inches and has a resolution of 1,280 x 800 pixels. With a frame rate of 60 Hertz and a typical response time of 30 milliseconds. For example, selected animations or system information can be shown on the display. If necessary, it can also be removed and placed on the desk. It is connected via a mini HDMI port.