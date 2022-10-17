Foreign media found that PlayStation has a patent for an ultrasonic haptic feedback system. In the simplest terms, such a system allows you to reach out and “feel” an object that doesn’t actually exist. It’s akin to holograms and floating screens in sci-fi movies that react to your touch, even if it’s just a projection in the air. If it can be achieved, PlayStation platform virtual reality will be raised to a new level. PSVR2 can already track the player’s fingers for more precise in-game manipulation – if you can feel interactive objects, I’m afraid it’s really promising.

This immersion has been one of SONY’s goals since the launch of the PS5. The DualSense controller has self-adjusting triggers and haptic feedback, as does the PSVR2 ball controller. As the patent shows, SONY wants to combine it with its ultrasonic feedback system to enable interaction throughout the room.

At the moment, the main question is when PSVR 2 will be released, only knowing that the new version of “Evil Castle 8” and “Horizon: Call of the Mountain” will be the first games.

source