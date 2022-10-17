Original title: WTA Ranking: Top 100 Chinese 7 in Lie Zheng Qinwen and 3 hit a new high

CCTV news: On October 17, Beijing time, the WTA official website announced the latest world rankings. In the top 100 list, seven Chinese players are included: Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu, Zhu Lin, Wang Xinyu, Yuan Yue and Wang Qiang; among them Zheng Qinwen (27), Wang Xiyu (51) and Yuan Yue (83) are all refreshed A new personal ranking, and the three of them are 20 years old, 21 years old and 24 years old.

In addition, Bai Zhuoxuan (392), Wei Sijia (437) and Ma Yexin (438) also set new career highs this week. Among them, Bai Zhuoxuan, with the recent 15-game winning streak of ITF women’s singles, has improved the ranking significantly. Already in the top 400, she was ranked 1490th in the world at this time last year.

In terms of the overall list, while Bardoza slipped four places to eighth, Sabalenka, Pegula, Sakkari and Gauff each rose one place, among which Gauff also created a personal Best ranking so far. The 21-year-old Swatek stands out with 10,835 points, and the second and third Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kontaveit have a combined total of 2,484 points less than Swatek.

In the women’s doubles ranking, Gauff and Pegula, who won the championship in San Diego, improved two places each, occupying the third and fourth positions. The top two are still Czech doubles Snyakova and Kregitz. Kova. Yang Zhaoxuan and Xu Yifan ranked 16th and 20th respectively. Zhang Shuai, who has been focusing on singles recently, ranks 24th in the latest women’s doubles ranking.

In the championship ranking, Swatek, Kareem and Pegula, who occupy the top three, have secured the singles seats in the year-end finals. Among them, Pegula and Gauff also got tickets for the women’s doubles; Gauff is currently ranked as the singles champion. Ranked fourth, with a high probability of fighting with Pegula in a “two-line” battle. Sabalenka moved up to fifth after moving up two places.

With only one game left in this week’s WTA1000 Guadalajara, Gauff, Sabalenka, Garcia, Kasakina, Kudmetova, Sakkari, Bardoza, Ben Sic, Keys and Collins still have the opportunity to compete for the remaining five women’s singles spots, of course, as long as Gauff wins in Guadalajara, he can lock the women’s singles ticket to the year-end finals.

At present, five pairs of women's doubles have secured their seats, and China's Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan currently ranks sixth in the championship.

