Home » New Spirittea trailer with new look and 2023 release date
Technology

New Spirittea trailer with new look and 2023 release date

by admin
New Spirittea trailer with new look and 2023 release date

While Cheesemaster Games usually makes small updates to their dev diaries on YouTube, it looks like they’re feeling more ready to give us a new glimpse at the current state of Spirittea, a life simulator where we arrive at a lost village for souls and The gods run a bathhouse, and Spirittea will be releasing Game Pass PC and Nintendo Switch versions this year – 1232043 /”> We’ve been keeping track for a while now.

With this storyline, I believe Spirited Away and Stardew Valley come to mind, don’t you? Well, Spirittea has prepared a new trailer in which they show off some graphical improvements and a deeper story compared to previous trailers, keeping the 2023 release window (although they haven’t set a date yet ).

We don’t mind waiting a moment, considering Spirittea seems to offer a deeper, more interesting type of narrative than we’re used to. Check out the new trailer below.

See also  Best in-ear headphones at Stiftung Warentest: The test winners 2023

You may also like

Xbox heralds a bright future with many games...

Mobile telephony, is it worth spending more or...

Discovery of Satacom, the campaign that steals cryptocurrencies

The Lamplighters League launches October 3rd

presentation on June 20 and collaboration with Lonely...

The EU orders Google the “compulsory transfer” of...

It turns out that 512GB has been reduced!...

“must sell part of its advertising services”

The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop...

Siemens SIMATIC S7 at risk: warning of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy