New Spirittea trailer with new look and 2023 release date

While Cheesemaster Games usually makes small updates to their dev diaries on YouTube, it looks like they're feeling more ready to give us a new glimpse at the current state of Spirittea, a life simulator where we arrive at a lost village for souls and The gods run a bathhouse, and Spirittea will be releasing Game Pass PC and Nintendo Switch versions this year

With this storyline, I believe Spirited Away and Stardew Valley come to mind, don’t you? Well, Spirittea has prepared a new trailer in which they show off some graphical improvements and a deeper story compared to previous trailers, keeping the 2023 release window (although they haven’t set a date yet ).

We don’t mind waiting a moment, considering Spirittea seems to offer a deeper, more interesting type of narrative than we’re used to. Check out the new trailer below.