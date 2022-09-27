Niantic announced that it will bring the previously open Lightship visual positioning system to the web, so that more web-based augmented reality content in the form of WebVR can also use this system.

Niantic Launches Web-Based Lightship Visual Positioning System, Bringing Augmented Reality Applications to More Devices

At present, through the web version Lightship visual positioning system launched on the 8th Wall platform, the web version of augmented reality content based on WebAR can be anchored to various locations, allowing virtual objects to interact with these locations, and enabling web pages Augmented reality content can be more personal, meaningful, and authentic, and make users more willing to explore the world around them.

Through web-based interaction, crowds will be more easily guided to specific locations, such as statues in parks or storefronts in cities, and augmented reality will attract crowds to interact, thereby creating real-world value.

With the 8th Wall platform, developers, agencies, and brands can build WebAR web interactive experiences that can only participate in specific locations, emphasize geographically limited participation conditions, or use any number on Niantic’s AR maps, and Lightship has been launched. The location of the visual positioning system sets up an augmented reality experience, which in turn increases the reach of the content.

In addition, people can combine multiple Lightship visual positioning system experiences in a single project to create multi-point interactions, such as AR scavenger hunts or geographic AR games.

“Niantic believes the real-world metaverse should provide opportunities for people to explore and connect with the world around them, and bringing Lightship VPS to the web is a key step forward in AR,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic. “Developers will be able to create a precise and durable way of Real-life integration of digital content into the real world. Early demos from partners around the world are exciting, but we know this is just the beginning. We can’t wait to see what the developer community will create with this new service All kinds of mobile positioning AR experience.”

By constructing interactive content in the form of web pages, it is not limited by the Android or iOS device platform, and can even be used by devices that do not have LiDAR lidar sensing functions. Build your own mobile-targeted WebAR experiences, including street views or public landmarks, and more accessible places such as parks, roads, local businesses, and more.

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

vivo launches X Fold+, a screen foldable mobile phone with upgraded specifications such as processors

Faced with technical and software engineering problems, Apple’s “Apple Pay Later” service has been delayed

Switching to TSMC’s 6nm process to create a processor, Sony quietly launched a new PS5 model “CFI-1202”