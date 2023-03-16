Nintendo discloses 13 reasons why Switch is most vulnerable to failure. Remember to do this thing every six months to prolong life｜Nintendo recently announced on its official website the 13 most common failure conditions and their causes in its own repair services; in other words, as long as the reverse Pay attention to these causes and it is not easy to destroy the entire Switch, which can be used as a reference for “Guidelines for Damage Prevention”. And the official reminds players to remember to do this for Switch every six months to prevent damage.



Nintendo announces the 13 most common crash conditions and causes

Although the Switch has been launched for 6 years, the sales of consoles have always been good without any signs of fatigue; many early owners of the Switch may have been playing for several years, and at the same time, there are people joining as new owners every month. Regardless of whether you are a new or old owner, you should read this official guide from Nintendo, which sorts out the various Switch damages and failures received in its own maintenance services and their causes; on the other hand, as long as these situations are avoided, It can greatly reduce the chance of Switch damage and failure, thereby prolonging the life of the host.

People will die if they are killed, Switch will rot when it falls…

According to the picture to enlarge, Nintendo officially released the 13 most common causes of damage to the Switch:



Old machine owners remember to charge it every six months to prevent damage

One of the most worth mentioning is that if the Switch is not charged for a long time in the official guide, the battery may deteriorate or even fail completely and cannot be charged again; the official recommendation is to charge the Switch at least once every six months. I believe that the Switch of many owners may be quite old, and it is better to play day and night when they just bought the machine, and now it may only be turned on once in a while. These owners must remember to charge the Switch at least every six months to avoid battery life. damage.

Even if the machine is dusty, remember to charge it every six months

Another thing worth reminding is “touch the Switch’s cassette slot and break it”. The official mentioned that if you use cotton swabs to clean the Switch’s card slot, there is a chance that the terminals inside the slot will be damaged and the cassette will no longer be read; It is recommended that players do not use cotton swabs or other stick-like objects to “touch” the card slot of the Switch with too many hands or laziness.

