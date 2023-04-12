This Sunday, the government will distribute the first batch of consumer coupons, starting with $3000. What can you buy with $3000? For the time being, you can think about it slowly. However, the distribution of coupons means that many brands will start to offer discounts again, and Nokia mobile phones have a discount of up to $1418. For more details, read below!

From April 14th to 31st, 2023, Nokia will launch a coupon discount for April, with a discount of up to $1418, including Nokia X30 5G, X20, X10, C30, T20 LTE and T10 WiFi. The discount is only applicable to designated retailers Businesses, including Broadway, Fortress, ViaSun, CMK, Centaline, Xinhui Telecom, Feitian Mobile, Youhe, etc.

The discounts and gifts for each mobile phone are as follows:

model giveaway / Nokia Noise Canceling Earbuds BH-805, B Pair (Suggested Retail Price $898) One original Nokia transparent case (recommended retail price $118) One original Nokia transparent case (recommended retail price $118) Nokia Go Earbuds 2 – TWS-222 Second Pair (Suggested Retail Price $498) Nokia Go Earbuds 2 – TWS-222 Second Pair (Suggested Retail Price $498) A pair of Nokia WB-101 Wired Buds (suggested retail price $99) A pair of Nokia WB-101 Wired Buds (suggested retail price $99) A pair of Nokia WB-101 Wired Buds (suggested retail price $99) tablet Nokia T10 LTE A pair of Nokia WB-101 Wired Buds (suggested retail price $99)



