Get ready to say goodbye. Media Molecule, the developer of “Little Big Planet”, confirmed to the outside world that the PS4 “Dreams Universe” (Dreams Universe), the main creative game, will stop updating on September 1 this year.

Media Molecule announced the news through its official blog. They emphasized that the decision to end was a difficult one; they also revealed the fact that Creation of Dreams wasn’t successful enough to continue development.

From September 1, 2023, “Dream Creation” will not stop selling, but it will stop game updates and official community activities, delete Twitch integration services and related functions, and only retain the core of the work. Players can still continue to play, share, and create more content.

Please note! “Dream Creation”From September 1st, players will be restricted from uploading new works 5GB storage limitworks that have been uploaded in the past are not limited.

Of course, because the update is stopped, “Dream Creation” will not have PS5, PS VR2 updates, and multiplayer game modes that might have existed.

Media Molecule has confirmed that the next step will be to develop a new project, which will not be related to the “Dream Big Creation” IP or sequels.