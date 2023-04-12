Home Technology Not as expected, PS4 “Dreams Dream Creation” will stop updating in September, although it can still be played | 4Gamers
Technology

Not as expected, PS4 “Dreams Dream Creation” will stop updating in September, although it can still be played | 4Gamers

by admin
Not as expected, PS4 “Dreams Dream Creation” will stop updating in September, although it can still be played | 4Gamers

Get ready to say goodbye. Media Molecule, the developer of “Little Big Planet”, confirmed to the outside world that the PS4 “Dreams Universe” (Dreams Universe), the main creative game, will stop updating on September 1 this year.

Media Molecule announced the news through its official blog. They emphasized that the decision to end was a difficult one; they also revealed the fact that Creation of Dreams wasn’t successful enough to continue development.

From September 1, 2023, “Dream Creation” will not stop selling, but it will stop game updates and official community activities, delete Twitch integration services and related functions, and only retain the core of the work. Players can still continue to play, share, and create more content.

Please note! “Dream Creation”From September 1st, players will be restricted from uploading new works 5GB storage limitworks that have been uploaded in the past are not limited.

Of course, because the update is stopped, “Dream Creation” will not have PS5, PS VR2 updates, and multiplayer game modes that might have existed.

Media Molecule has confirmed that the next step will be to develop a new project, which will not be related to the “Dream Big Creation” IP or sequels.

See also  China in the past ten years | Made in China accelerates toward the mid-to-high end of the global value chain

You may also like

That means 65 percent renewable energy

US$599, Dadeying RTX 3080 ? NVIDIA GeForce RTX...

Weekly: News about AI, nuclear power, e-scooters

The secrets of the Inter match analyst: “This...

Polestar 4 will be the brand’s fastest new...

the champion of fast charging among flips with...

Computer sales around the world are (again) collapsing....

Cave, a long-established barrage game shop, has created...

Extra Red, an example of evolution in the...

FBI Alert on Airport USB Ports: What is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy