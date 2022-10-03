360 ° commitment to technological innovation with renewal for the ninth consecutive year of the partnership with Innova Camerathe special company of Chamber of Commerce of Rome that organizes Maker Faire Rome – The European Edition, and hosting the event for three years at what is one of its most extraordinary sites. This is theEni’s commitment with the great Roman manifestation of innovation, to which it adds its own installation to tell visitors magnetic confinement fusionone of the most innovative technologies of his path to decarbonization. The area where theex Gazometro Ostiense it was one of those that started industrial Rome by supplying energy to businesses and citizens. And here, thanks to the commitment of the Italian energy group, technological innovation projects will be born that will help provideenergy of the future and they will make this place claim more and more as innovation districtwhich in 2020, the only one in Italy, was included in eighth place in the ranking of most promising neighborhoods in Europe from the prestigious British newspaper The Guardian.

The installation desired by Eni in the spaces of Maker Faire will reproduce in a conceptual key a prototype of Tokamak reactor, a fundamental component of the magnetic confinement fusion process, with which the aim is to reproduce on Earth the same form of energy that powers the stars. A technology on which the Italian energy group that it is focuses a lot shareholder of CFSspin-out del Massachusetts institute of technology and with which it actively collaborates with the aim of accelerating the industrialization of magnetic confinement fusion. Again with MIT, Eni has an ongoing scientific collaboration in the program Lift (laboratory for innovation in fusion technology). E poi partecipa al Dtt project (divertor Tokamak test facility) con Aeneas and some Italian universities and research centers for the engineering and construction of an experimental machine aimed at providing scientific and technological answers to some aspects of the fusion process.

Furthermore, it collaborates with Italian excellences such as Cnr and the main universities involved in this field, to increase the know-how on fusion through basic research, advanced modeling and local expertise and makes its own available to researchers green data center which, with its great computing power, allows you to use very complex mathematical models to describe the physics of fusion processes. The installation realized on a project by Cra – Carlo Ratti associates and Italo Rota, through immersive audio-visual contents, allows the visitor to become aware of a new form of cleaner, safer and virtually unlimited energy. An energy that is also a fundamental step in Eni’s path towards just transitiona fair energy transition not only from an environmental point of view but also from an economic and social point of view.

Finally, Eni’s commitment to the redevelopment of the area and its transformation into the innovation district already sees the inclusion ofJoule headquartersthe group’s school created to promote sustainable entrepreneurial training and startup acceleration with business initiatives attributable to the areas of energy transition, decarbonisation and the circular economy. He has also recently settled here Zerol’clean-tech accelerator of the national network of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. And in the future, areas dedicated to Eni’s development and experimentation for innovation in the field of new energies are planned, which will also see the participation of other companies, start-ups, SMEs, universities and research centers.