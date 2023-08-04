Now Iron Maiden highlights in the stream

Friday is in full swing – after some back and forth, Megadeth was able to be seen in the live stream, but unfortunately the headliner Iron Maiden was not. You can find out which bands you can see when from Wacken Open Air 2023 this Friday in the free live stream here.

With an additional day, the Schleswig-Holstein village of Wacken has again been welcoming over 50,000 metal fans under difficult weather conditions since August 2nd, 2023.

It doesn’t matter if you couldn’t get tickets for Wacken 2023 or just didn’t get a suitable holiday for the festival this year: Luckily you can also watch the spectacle in the live stream.

Which bands & artists can be seen in the live stream?

A exact plan there is always first about the acts that you can see in the live stream in the morning of each day. As soon as the information is available, we will enter it in the lists below.

No Iron Maiden appearance in the live stream

The agreement between the band’s management and MagentaMusik lasted until the last minute – and failed. This year’s Iron Maiden performance at Wacken Open Air 2023 will not be streamed live.

If the headliner fails, Magenta will broadcast the highlight compilation and documentary “Iron Maiden W:O:A Chronicles Part 1: 2008-2016” showing the band’s performances from past Wacken festivals.

Freitag, 4.8.23

band/artist

time

Stage

JBO 12:00 PM Louder Kärbholz 12:45 PM Faster + Harder Caliban 1:45 PM Louder Amaranthe 2:00 PM Faster + Harder While She Sleeps 3:15 PM Faster + Harder Leaves’ Eyes 3:30 PM Louder Trivium 4:30 PM Faster + Harder Takida 5:15 pm Louder Santiano 5:45 pm Faster + Harder Donots 7:00 pm Louder Megadeth 7:15 pm Faster + Harder Deicide 8:45 pm Louder Iron Maiden W:O:A Chronicles Part 1: 2008 –2016 8:50 p.m. – VV 10:45 p.m. Louder Lord of the Lost 00:45 Faster + Harder Bloodbath 00:45 Louder Direct to the free live stream of the Faster + Harder StageDirect to the free live stream of the Louder Stage

Saturday 8/5/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Killswitch Engage

17:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Heaven Shall Burn

20:45 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Dropkick Murphys

00:15 Uhr

Faster + Harder

Here you can find the complete line-up of Wacken 2023.

concerts of the past few days

You can catch up on many of the concerts as video-on-demand. Simply click on the artist’s name to go directly to the respective performance.

Wednesday 8/2/23

Thursday 8/3/23

band/artist

time

Stage

Terror 12:00 PM Louder Cemican 1:45 PM Louder Skyline 3:30 PM Faster + Harder Dark Tranquility 3:30 PM Louder Vixen 4:30 PM Faster + Harder Imminence 5:30 PM Louder Uriah Heep 5:45 PM Faster + Harder Hammerfall 7:15pm Faster + Harder Pennywise 7:45pm Louder Kreator 8:45pm Faster + Harder Amorphis 10:00pm Louder Helloween 10:30pm Faster + Harder

Wacken 2023 live stream

As in previous years, you can watch a large part of the festival for free via MagentaMusik and via the paid TV streaming service Magenta TV.

The live stream shows you the “Faster + Harder” and “Louder” stages and accompanies the festival over the 4 days from August 2nd to 5th, 2023. In addition, more festival insights, pictures from behind the scenes and broadcast interviews.

