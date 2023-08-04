Recipe with bacon & herbs

If you want to make a dish that’s filling, flavorful and takes little time, then this Zucchini Cream Soup Recipe with Potatoes, Bacon, and Fresh Herbs is for you!

Recipe for zucchini cream soup with potatoes and bacon

Summer is zucchini season and the variety of dishes you can cook with them is endless. Today we have chosen a recipe for a creamy zucchini soup with potatoes, perfectly complemented by the taste of bacon and fresh herbs. It is suitable as a main course, in combination with a nice summer salad and well-baked bread. The preparation time is 50 minutes.

Ingredients needed for 4 servings

2 liters chicken bone stock 1 large zucchini 500g potatoes 250g bacon 2 teaspoons garlic oil 2 teaspoons fried onion oil 120g cream (optional) Fresh herbs (basil, thyme, tarragon or garlic chives) 2 teaspoons salt

How to prepare the recipe

Cut the zucchini into small cubes. Peel the potatoes and also cut them into small cubes (2 cm x 2 cm). Cut half of the bacon into pieces of about 3 cm x 3 cm. Leave the other half aside without cutting it. You will need these later for serving. In a large saucepan, cook the zucchini, potatoes, oils, and herbs with half the bacon in the chicken bone broth over medium-high heat until tender, about 40 minutes. Then let the soup cool down a bit so that you can use it further without any problems. Meanwhile, fry the remaining bacon until crispy. Put aside. Blend the zucchini, potato, and broth (in batches if necessary) until smooth. Reheat. Taste and salt.

Serve the soup with cream or sour cream, topped with chopped fresh herbs and crispy bacon bits. If you fancy, you can also sauté a few basil leaves in the same pan when making the extra bacon. Heat a little oil and let them crisp up quickly.

