NVIDIA Announces DLSS 3.5: Enhancing Real-Time Ray Tracing for More Realistic Gaming Experience

NVIDIA Announces DLSS 3.5 Update at Gamescom 2023, Enhancing Real-Time Ray Tracing

NVIDIA has announced the launch of DLSS 3.5, the latest update to its Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. Introduced at Gamescom 2023, DLSS 3.5 not only enhances the image quality of games, but also focuses on real-time ray tracing effect reconstruction to achieve more realistic light and shadow interaction performance.

DLSS 3.5 utilizes five times the amount of data training compared to its predecessor, DLSS 3, in order to achieve a more accurate representation of natural and correct light and shadow interaction effects. NVIDIA emphasizes that this technology not only makes the game screen clearer without affecting game performance, but also avoids image overlapping issues.

One of the key features of DLSS 3.5 is its ability to automatically identify real-time ray tracing algorithms in various games. By utilizing pixel recognition and filling technology, the game screen can display more fine details and natural light and shadow tracing effects while maintaining a high frame rate. This technology ensures that even in situations with insufficient information, poor real-time ray tracing is avoided.

Unlike AMD’s FSR 3, which is already open source, NVIDIA’s DLSS still requires a graphics card equipped with its display architecture. However, the real-time ray tracing effect reconstruction technology added in DLSS 3.5 is available for all NVIDIA graphics cards that support RTX technology. Previously, DLSS 3 used deep learning to insert automatically generated content between frames, significantly increasing the number of displayed frames per second. However, this technology is only applicable to operations equipped with the newly added optical flow accelerator in GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

The DLSS 3.5 update is expected to be released in the fall and will be compatible with DLC content such as “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Fantasy” and “Portal with RTX”. It will also be applied to upcoming games including “Alan Wake 2” and more.

