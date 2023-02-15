The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is expected to be launched on February 22, so normally the lifting of the ban must be after this day. However, there are already channels in China that have sneaked away and uploaded a complete evaluation video of the RTX 4060 notebook graphics card. The results show that even beginners Compared with the previous generation RTX 3060 notebook graphics card, the performance has also been greatly improved, reaching a maximum of 43%.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 notebook graphics card has been tested, and the results show that the game performance is 43% faster than the previous generation

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 notebook GPU is based on AD107 GPU chip, equipped with 3072 cores, 8 GB GDDR6 memory, and 128-bit memory interface bandwidth. The clock can reach up to 2370 MHz, and the TDP range is set from 35W to 115W, which is an entry-level specification as a whole.

Earlier, China’s “ZOZEN Reviews” uploaded a laptop named “Raytheon Zero”, equipped with i9-13900HX processor and RTX 4060 GPU, he wrote in the description that he bought it himself, no one framed it when And how to say, that is, not affected by NDA:

The maximum TDP of this GPU is 140W configuration, and the overclocking frequency can be increased to 2.4GHz:

First of all, he used 3Dmark Time Spy to run performance scores. This gap is not very big, only 18.8% higher than RTX 3060:

After entering the actual game test, the gap gradually widened. In the game “Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age”, the RTX 4060 is 37% faster than the RTX 3060 at 1080p quality settings. It can also be noticed here that the RTX 4060 performance of this game is also faster than the RTX 3070Ti laptop GPU:

In the 1080p quality setting of “Tomb Raider: Shadow”, the RTX 4060 is 26.8% faster than the previous generation:

“Forza Motorsport: Horizon 5” uses the highest quality setting of 2K, and the performance of RTX 4060 is quite good, not only higher than RTX 3070Ti, but also 40% faster than RTX 3060:

“Cyberpunk 2077” uses the highest 2K image quality, turns off the optical tracking technology, and turns on DLSS/FSR. The performance of the RTX 4060 is similar to that of the RTX 3070 Ti, and it is 20% faster than the RTX 3060:

“CSGO” is 1080p quality, RTX 4060 is 43% faster than RTX 3060:

“Blood Killing 2” has the highest 2K picture quality. It is directly compared with the RTX 3060 desktop version, and it does not run the laptop version. However, the RTX 4060 laptop version is already 11% faster than the RTX 3060 desktop version, and the RTX 3060 laptop version There must be a bigger difference:

So on the whole, even if the RTX 4060 notebook graphics card is an entry-level graphics card, its performance improvement compared with the previous generation is not bad. It is estimated that the price of a notebook equipped with this GPU should start at US$999, which is NT$30,000. It is expected to see more gaming laptops on the 22nd of this month, and there should be more running score data for reference. For those who want to buy gaming laptops, it is recommended to wait.

Full video:

https://youtu.be/16CVN6fXICI