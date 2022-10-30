Regardless of product, technology, market, or ecology, in the field of independent graphics, NVIDIA is far ahead of AMD, while Intel is just getting started‘s younger brother.

With the arrival of the RTX 40 and RX 7000 series, the RTX 30 and RX 6000 series have basically come to an end. There will still be new products occasionally, but there will be no major changes.

Some foreign media specially counted the number of non-public cards of various brands of RTX 30 and RX 6000, and also counted the Intel Arc A series (the statistics cover all confirmed models, including different versions that have been released, cancelled, existing but not yet available. published.), the gap is quite staggering, certainly beyond most people’s imaginations.

14 NVIDIA partners have launched as many as 1198 RTX 30 series graphics card products (less than 10 niche brands are not counted), and 7 have more than 100 products. GALAX leads the pack with 187 models, Colorful ranks second with 161 models, ASUS ranks third with 131 models, and GAINWARD, GIGABYTE, MSI, and ZOTAC all have more than 110 models.

The AMD side is much less, with only 11 companies with more than 10 non-public RX 6000 series products, a total of only 291 products, only a quarter of the NVIDIA camp. The key point is that no one has more than 40 models. MSI and PowerColor are tied for first place with 39 models, and Gigabyte, XFX, Sapphire, Asus, and ASRock all have more than 30 models.

Intel has just started to do independent graphics again. There are only 12 non-public products in total, 7 models from the first core partner GUNNIR, 3 models from ASRock, and 1 model each for Acer and MSI.

