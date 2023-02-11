NVIDIA has released a new DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) software development kit.

This is the first update to the NVIDIA SDK since version 2.4.0 was released in March 2022. It adds some features and provides an update guide for developers looking to enable DLSS in their games. The NVIDIA DLSS development team delivered new paradigms for Linus and Windows apps, with new precompiled DLSS libraries now available for games. The toolkit lists some interesting new features that are now available to game developers.



One of the most important is the ability to keep DLSS up to date. If called, a function called NVSDK_NGX_UpdateFeature will allow game developers to request the latest over-the-air (OTA) updates for the DLSS library. This doesn’t work automatically unless used by the game developer. If support for the feature becomes widespread, it means NVIDIA will be able to provide DLSS updates for many games. But it also means that playtesting will become more complicated, as DLSS versions may change.

It’s worth noting that DLSS 3.1.0 also indents DLSS 2 games. Precompiled libraries will not enable Frame Generation boost for unsupported hardware.

