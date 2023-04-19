NZXT Launches New Kraken AIO Series Water-cooled Kraken Elite, Kraken and RGB H Series Chassis- HKEPC Hardware in the Computer Field

advertising

NZXT has announced the latest generation of CPU liquid coolers — the Kraken and Kraken Elite. The new water cooler has NZXT’s unique aesthetic design and high-quality cooling effect, and can display important data through the free NZXT CAM software, allowing users to easily monitor, control or customize their NZXT products.

The new water cooler is the latest version of NZXT’s long-regarded Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series. The Kraken Elite series is equipped with a 2.36″ LCD screen with high resolution and high frame rate, which provides a better viewing angle and higher color accuracy. The data in the NZXT CAM software and personalized static or dynamic images can be displayed on the screen files, and clearer. The Kraken series is equipped with a 1.54″ LCD screen, which can display system temperature and customized static image files.

The new Kraken series offers three sizes of 240mm, 280mm and 360mm. It adopts the quiet and efficient Asetek seventh-generation pump, and can choose F-series static pressure fans or new F-series Core RGB fans, which can efficiently cool the latest CPUs of Intel and AMD. . In addition, the single branch line simplifies the installation process of water cooling, and the line is reinforced to effectively enhance the durability.

NZXT also simultaneously launched RGB versions of the H5 Flow and H7 Flow cases, as well as a retuned H7 Elite. The new H7 Elite is pre-installed with the latest F-series Core RGB fans and includes an RGB controller to easily realize customized RGB lighting effects through NZXT CAM software.

NZXT CAM software has also been updated with new features for the Kraken Elite and Kraken Z-3 series, such as dual-layer charts and rotation mode, providing more and better display options for system data. By integrating GIPHY, users can easily browse a huge gallery of GIFs and quickly add them to the Kraken screen. The new browser streaming mode allows users to display data from Google Photos, Spotify or other sites of their choice, adding even more customization and possibilities to your computer.

Kraken Features

keep cool

• Seventh generation Asetek pump keeps your Kraken cool and quiet.

• F-Series fans provide high static pressure to optimize air push through the radiator. This makes for better heat dissipation.

•Fluid Dynamic Bearings (FDB) ensure smooth, quiet operation with long life.

PWM is precisely controlled, which means the fan cools down quickly when needed, but stays quiet at lower loads for maximum efficiency.

•RGB variants include F-Series RGB Core fans with 8 individually addressable RGB LEDs on each fan to bring a vibrant feel to your gaming setup.

easy installation

•Easier installation with a separate branch line.

• Fluid lines are protected with a reinforced nylon braided sleeve for durability and worry-free handling.

•Provide installation accessories for the latest Intel and AMD motherboards.

NZXT CAM support

•User-friendly NZXT CAM software can customize screen content.

• Control the speed of fans and pumps for quiet operation at low temperatures by running the fans in 0 RPM mode.

• Set up Kraken’s RGB and other NZXT lighting effects to suit your setup style.

real-time display of performance

• Real-time display of customized graphics and system specifications on a 1.54” diameter LCD screen.

Using Transmissive TFT technology, with 262K color display, 240p x 240p resolution, 300 cd/m² brightness and 80° viewing angle.

Unique features of Kraken Elite

amazing quality

• Can display your favorite pictures, dynamic GIF and CAM information, presenting excellent visual quality.

• Kraken Elite’s 2.36” wide-angle TFT-LCD screen with 640 x 640 resolution, 690 cd/m² brightness and 60 frames per second refresh rate provides clear and vivid images with accurate color, and can display more The angle of view is clearly displayed.

Customize your LCD screen with NZXT CAM’s new features

•GIPHY has been integrated in NZXT CAM, allowing you to easily select your favorite GIF image files.

• Added browser streaming to display Google Photos, Spotify “Now Playing” and other favorite sites.

•CAM system information can be conveyed through animation and infographics.

•The screen rotation function can be adjusted in units of 30°, which can support more kinds of water pump directions. (The previous adjustment unit was 90°)

For the official listing date and price, please contact the Hong Kong agent: Altech Computer System Limited