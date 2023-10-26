Obtain feedback digitally | TechSmith

Give digital feedback with commented videos and screen recordings

The innovative start-up culture and the way we communicate with each other on social media have had a lasting impact on the world of work. At work, too, we now expect quick reactions and immediate feedback on our work. For those who work on screens, the question arises as to how feedback can be transmitted digitally with little effort and efficiently. That’s what this article is about: Read how you can give feedback digitally and which tools make it easy for you to obtain feedback digitally.

Why digitize feedback processes?

It is undisputed that feedback in the workplace is an important means of driving innovation, enabling improvements and motivating employees. Traditionally, feedback was usually given verbally and in writing. Digital feedback channels are also increasingly playing a role, such as digital questionnaires or online platforms with feedback functions. Visual digital feedback via screenshot or video is also becoming increasingly popular. Digital feedback processes offer a number of advantages over traditional, non-digital approaches. These include:

Digital feedback can be collected, processed and analyzed more quickly. This saves time and resources compared to manual feedback processes such as paper questionnaires or real-time conversations. With digital feedback you usually receive feedback in real time and can react quickly to problems or opportunities. Digital feedback can be easily saved and archived. Depending on the tool, digital feedback can be easily integrated into other digital applications and systems. Digital feedback can reduce paper consumption and contribute to greater sustainability.

Overall, digital feedback can contribute to greater efficiency and ensure that better decisions are made and processes are optimized within the company. However, it is important to ensure that data protection regulations are correctly implemented when it comes to digital feedback.

New forms of digital feedback are becoming increasingly common, especially in a hybrid working world and asynchronous work processes. Various formats and tools are available for digital feedback. Here is a selection:

Digital feedback via video and screenshot

For many of us, the world of work takes place on the screen. It therefore makes sense to convey feedback on digital content via screenshot or screen video. Feedback in videos or screenshots is widespread and is used, for example, in companies, creative industries and educational institutions, be it to discuss creative work, comment on project plans or to evaluate and comment on presentations. Videos and screenshots can also be helpful for collecting customer feedback to clearly communicate problems with digital products or services.

Digital feedback in a video or screenshot makes it clear exactly what the comment or suggestion refers to in a draft or presentation. Similar to the comment function in Word, comments or color highlights are inserted precisely in the right places. You can do without long explanations and descriptions in text form. Feedback in videos and screenshots is more effective and usually clearer than purely verbal or text feedback.

Snagit is ideal for quickly and easily taking a screenshot or a screen video and adding comments, highlights and corrections. The screen recorder allows you to record any content on your screen, add explanations, comments and even audio narration, and then share it as an image, video or GIF in popular apps such as Microsoft Teams, platforms such as Screencast or YouTube or in cloud applications.

Visual feedback with Snagit

Easily take screenshots and screencasts of your screen, add notes, graphics and comments and easily pass on the feedback file.

Get a free trial now

Digital questionnaires and forms

The paper questionnaire has become obsolete. Applications like Google Forms, Typeform and Survey Monkey make it easy to collect and evaluate feedback digitally.

Feedback in Messenger Services

Many companies use the instant messaging function in project management applications such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Asana to communicate in real time about projects and workflows. Feedback is also transmitted digitally – in the form of short messages and emojis.

Feedback on websites, forums and social media

Online platforms and social media channels are ideal for transmitting digital feedback, be it in the form of comments or as a scaled rating.

Feedback in hotlines and online chats

Hotlines and online chats are not just used for direct communication between companies and customers. They are also ideal for obtaining feedback digitally. For example, a short customer satisfaction survey can be included at the end of the chat.

Feedback on interactive learning platforms

There is now a selection of software applications for webinars, workshops and training courses such as: B. BigBlueButton. Integrated into these platforms is the possibility of transmitting feedback such as problems, praise or criticism from participants.

