In the television program “Just one more turn” the liberal lawyer Carlos Maslatón affirms that despite his ideology analogous to that of Javier Milei, he affirms that dollarization, the substantial axis of the chainsaw libertarian’s program, affirms that it is a promise that is impossible to fulfill. In Argentina, the Avanza Libertad candidate should have 120.00 million dollars to be able to carry out what was mentioned.

Also, the economist Diana Mondino, who is part of the Milei team, considers that to make the requirement a reality, a minimum of 90 billion dollars is required in the first month of government. We must be reasonable, put the country in order, cover its employment needs, security, a pinch of peace, smooth out turbulence, experienced teams, serious programs.

