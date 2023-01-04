Listen to the audio version of the article

An evolved welfare system, corporate growth paths, the relationship with the territory. With the visionary imprint of Adriano Olivetti, the Ivrea company has represented an example of doing business with a strong social characterization. Today the company, which is part of Tim Enterprise, has come full circle: it expands the statute and becomes a benefit company, or rather an innovative company committed to operating in a sustainable and transparent manner in the interest of the community. Italy was among the first countries in the world to introduce this legal status in 2016.

Benefit companies – which today number more than 2,500 in Italy – pursue, in addition to profit, specific purposes of common benefit, with the aim of generating value for the citizens, businesses and production realities of the country. «It is an important result achieved by Olivetti which reinforces the commitment to promote the digitization of the country in an innovative way and in line with the sustainability objectives of the Tim Group and represents the natural evolution of a company founded on consolidated and well-known values all over the world,” reads the press release.

Olivetti has been accompanied in this process by Nativa, which supports hundreds of companies in a radical evolution towards regenerative economic models. By becoming a Benefit Company, Olivetti undertakes to contribute to the creation of a sustainable digitized society where everyone is responsible for protecting ecosystems.

«The Benefit Corporations constitute a community of companies oriented towards the affirmation and dissemination of a more advanced and sustainable business paradigm, in terms of both social and environmental impact. Olivetti has decided to embark on this path, in which all employees will be involved» underlines Quang Ngo Dinh, CEO of Olivetti.

«In 1955 in Pozzuoli Adriano Olivetti asked himself: “Can industry give itself goals? Are these simply found in the profit index? Isn’t there a vocation in the life of a factory too?”. Today, after more than 60 years, the concept of vocation is still alive and inspires entrepreneurs and managers who transform their company into a benefit company, formalizing its purpose. We are happy that another Tim Group company such as Olivetti has made this step», says Paolo Di Cesare, co-founder of Nativa.