On our own behalf: A specialist book on ASP.NET Core Blazor 8.0 has been published

After my C# book, I have now also updated my Blazor book to .NET 8.0. The 825-page book is already up to date with the RTM version of .NET 8.0, which was released on November 14th.

Advertisement

Dr. Holger Schwichtenberg is Chief Technology Expert at MAXIMAGO, which offers innovation and experience-driven software development, including in highly critical safety-related areas. He is also head of the expert network www.IT-Visions.de, which supports numerous medium-sized and large companies with advice and training in the development and operation of software with 43 renowned experts.

Contents

My book “Blazor 8.0: Modern Web Applications and Hybrid Cross-Platform Apps with .NET 8.0, C# 12.0 and Visual Studio 2022” covers all variants of Blazor 8.0:

Blazor Web Apps (Blazor Static-Server-Rendering, Blazor Server, Blazor WebAssembly, Blazor United) sowieBlazor Hybrid (Blazor Desktop und Blazor MAUI).

The book discusses in detail the difference between the architectures, including advantages and disadvantages.

The book then covers all programming tasks for modern web and cross-platform applications: project construction, components, routing, code-behind, events, Razor syntax, state management, component nesting/reuse, forms/input masks, class libraries and Razor Class Libraries, debugging , Dependency Injection (DI), access to WebAPIs and Google RPC services, push notifications with ASP.NET Core SignalR, context menus, toast notifications, interoperability with JavaScript, authentication and user/rights management as well as conversion into a Progressive Web App ( PWA), static server rendering and hybrid cross-platform apps for Windows, Android, iOS, macOS and Tizen.

In addition, the practical case study “MiracleList” is covered in detail, which is available in five implementations for Blazor WebAssembly, Blazor Server and Blazor United as well as Blazor Desktop and Blazor MAUI. However, the five implementations largely have a common code base and thus show how different types of Blazor can be implemented with little effort. The case study is not only described in the book, but is also available for readers to download. While many publications and training programs only show small, out-of-context examples, MiracleList serves to show software developers as many functions as possible in a practical overall context.

The book also offers numerous tips and tricks as well as many practical tips.

“Blazor 8.0: Modern web applications and hybrid cross-platform apps with .NET 8.0, C # 12.0 and Visual Studio 2022” is aimed not only at Blazor beginners, but also at those switching from older Blazor versions and therefore also mentions which versions the individual features were added.

Sources of supply

The book can be obtained in the following ways:

(map)

To home page

Share this: Facebook

X

