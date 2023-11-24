Sergio Massa, in the crosshairs of three US investment funds after losing the runoff

As revealed by Forbes magazine, the current Minister of Economy and former presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, would be in the crosshairs of three American investment funds to be hired once his term ends on December 10.

The interest, indicated the medium, «It arises in a context of significant changes in both Argentine politics as in the emerging markets of Latin America.

In an article published in the last few hours, it was indicated that the Renaissance Fund, a new initiative from Greylock Capital Management, an investment fund based in Connecticut, would be interested in adding the current head of the Treasury Palace.

This is a project that, with the incorporation of the minister, would focus on investments in Latin Americaalthough I would exclude Argentina for ethical reasons.

“It would be a great addition”

The CEO of Greylock, Hans Humes, considered in dialogue with Forbes that Massa «It would be a great addition for us.“and acknowledged that “other institutions” are also talking to him “about future opportunities.”

“The Renaissance Fund will focus on investments in energy, agriculture and infrastructure throughout Latin America. It will launch with existing positions in debt associated with companies in the region, giving it the ability to work on debt-for-equity transactions. It will also be configured to provide private debt and private equity financing,” he further specified.

On the other hand, the prestigious North American magazine revealed that two other investment funds They would also have in the pipeline to add the former applicant to the Casa Rosada, who lost the runoff against Javier Milei last Sunday. Although it did not give the names, the article clarified that They are also settled in the North American country.

With information from Infobae





Share this: Facebook

X

