BRING – Greetings – News – EU

With 426 votes in favor, 125 against and 74 abstentions, the plenary of the European Parliament today in Strasbourg approved the European Packaging Regulation (PPWR). This is a partially ‘softened’ text compared to the one approved last 24 October by the EU Environment Commission. In fact, several amendments were accepted by the plenary. The provision will now pass to the EU Council and then it will be the turn of the Trilogue (Council, Commission and Parliament).

But what changes in concrete terms? An official note from the European Parliament states: “in addition to the general packaging reduction objectives proposed by the regulation (5% by 2030, 10% by 2035 and 15% by 2040), MEPs want to set specific reduction objectives of plastic packaging (10% by 2030, 15% by 2035 and 20% by 2040)”. MEPs also want to ban the sale of very light plastic bags (less than 15 microns), unless they are required for hygiene reasons or are supplied as primary packaging for bulk foods to help prevent waste. They also propose to severely limit the use of some single-use packaging formats, such as the miniature packs available in hotels. The majority of disposable products in contact with food will remain on the market: “they are more efficient than the reusable product, first and foremost in terms of safety”, we read in the official note.

To counteract the negative effects on health, the deputies also ask to ban the use of the so-called ‘forever chemicals’ intentionally added (PFAS) and bisphenol A in packaging in contact with food.

As for one of the central issues of the Regulation, i.e. the prevalence of reuse over recycling, which has seen Italy and France, first and foremost, take the front line against the Brussels measure, Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani comments: “It was blocked the populist drift towards excessive reuse which penalizes industry and agriculture”. This is echoed by PD MEP Paolo De Castro, as reported by Il Sole 24 Ore: “an exemption has been inserted for all those countries which, like Italy, have invested in a high quality recycling system in recent years, among the most efficient at European level. Anyone who reaches the 85% recycling rate of the affected packaging will in fact be exempt from the reuse obligation”. “Furthermore, key sectors of the agri-food sector are excluded from this regulation, limiting as much as possible the risk of greater food waste: from geographical indications to fruit and vegetables, from wines to alcoholic beverages, up to bioplastics and paper containers in the sector of catering”.

(Alimentando.info)



