Why the GDL boss founded a temporary employment agency

Criticism also comes from customers. Many in the industry are skeptical about a possible collaboration with FairTrain. “It’s a minefield,” says someone who is well connected in the railway companies. If we worked together, our own train drivers could defect. FairTrains boss Peter Bosse still assures that they do not want to poach staff from other railways. His company is in talks with “all” railway companies and wants to hire out the first train drivers by March. Only Deutsche Bahn is not included “for the time being” because the so-called “revolving door clause” applies there: a six-month protection period that prohibits an employee from being loaned out to his former employer.

Share this: Facebook

X

