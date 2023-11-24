WindTre reschedules, 2 euros more per month for mobile or landline customers (with benefits)

WindTre remodels again, the increases will start between January and February, and this time the operator has chosen to remove more than one “tooth” in the same session. The monthly increases in fact they concern both mobile and fixed line customers with FWA internet connection, with mixed mobile + fiber access. The “good” news appears to be the failure to include the inflation adjustment mechanism in the contracts involved, meaning that the increase can be considered “one-off”.

MOBILE LINE CUSTOMERS WITH DATA TRAFFIC

The remodulation coming for some WindTre mobile line customers is quite complex, we will try to simplify what the operator says as much as possible. The customer base to which the contractual change will be applied is not defined a priori, but finding out whether you are involved or not is not a problem because an SMS will be sent to each interested party with the necessary information (the first SMS have already been sent).

Two possibilities upon receiving the SMS, therefore if you are among the selected customers:

accept the remodulation reject it.

In the first case, accepting the increase:

the monthly increase is 2 euros per month the higher monthly cost is compensated by an increase in gigabytes from a minimum of 30 more gigabytes per month to a maximum of unlimited gigabytes at the maximum available speed the increase in gigabytes per customer will be specified in the SMS before the cost change, any additional paid data options that will no longer be necessary will be deactivated, for example, in the case of switching to unlimited Gigabytes, which could partly compensate for the increase in the benefit (the Gigabytes plus) will be available starting from 12 December 2023, the monthly cost will increase by 2 euros per month one month later, from renewals after 11 January 2024.

In the second case, refusing the increase:

it is possible to choose to activate a “Plus” offer, the monthly price is kept unchanged but the contents increase “for the inconvenience caused to the customer and at no additional cost”

the increase in content is 1 Giga or 50 more SMS per month from 8 February 2024 (this is the customer advantage “for the trouble”) to have the Plus monthly offer sent you must send a (free) SMS to the number 40400 with “OPTIN” written by the date indicated in the SMS received (it is the “I disturb” caused) the benefit is paid, as in the previous case, starting from 12 December 2023 and with the deadline indicated on the page dedicated to the link in the SMS of the communication.

In the event that the provision concerns aoffer from the Junior family the communication is also sent to the telephone number of the parent indicated during activation.

CUSTOMERS WITH FWA HOME OFFER

As regards i landline customers with FWA internet connection the increase is 2 euros per month, there are no compensations in terms of content. The tax for those interested will be triggered by renewals after 31 January 2024.

HOW TO WITHDRAW

As required by law, the customer who does not want to accept the remodulation has the right to withdraw from WindTre services or to switch to another operator without penalties or deactivation costs within 60 days of receiving the communication. In the case of offers from the Junior family, the right of withdrawal must naturally be exercised by the parent. Here’s how to move:

you must send a communication with the reason for withdrawal”Modification of contractual conditions” via one of the following channels: registered letter with return receipt to the address Wind Tre SpA – Cancellation Service – CD MILAN RECAPITO BAGGIO Post Office Box 159 20152 MILAN MI; PEC to the address [email protected]; call 159 to acquire the request, identity verification will be carried out; at WindTre sales points; via the windtre.it website by filling out the appropriate form in the section Useful mobile modules

if you decide to switch to another operator while keeping the number, in addition to the above communication, you must make the request to switch to the other operator within the 60-day period; if the line is associated with a contract for the installment purchase of a current product (smartphone, tablet, etc.) in the notice of withdrawal (before the withdrawal and before switching to another operator) you can decide whether to pay the remaining installments even in a single solution upon explicit request.

For anything not expressly reported, we invite you to consult the official website (link in SOURCE) or possibly ask for clarification from customer service 159 or in store.

