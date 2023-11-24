Home » ÖFB legionnaires with Bayern and AS Roma victorious
ÖFB legionnaires with Bayern and AS Roma victorious

The footballers from FC Bayern Munich and AS Roma have achieved their first victories in this year’s group stage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The German champions won 1-0 (1-0) at Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday evening with the Austrian team players Sarah Zadrazil and Katharina Naschenweng (until 84th). Roma defeated Ajax Amsterdam 3-0 (2-0) at home with Laura Feiersinger (up to 63).

Group C leaders Roma and Bayern now hold four points each. The Munich women will host Ajax on December 14th, Roma will be visiting PSG.

