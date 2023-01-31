The Sky app has the distinction of being the first to bring together all the main free-to-air Italian channels, obviously combined with Sky’s classic range of channels and on-demand content.

From today, the general interest channels of Rai, Mediaset and La7 are in fact visible in live streaming on Sky Go, together with the over 50 channels available and thousands of on demand titles of cinema, entertainment, TV series, sports, documentaries and programs for children of the Sky offer. In this way, the millions of users who usually use Sky Go can watch the Rai 1, Rai 2, Rai 3, Rete 4, Canale 5, Italia 1 and La7 channels live directly on their smartphone, tablet or PC – by selecting them from the Home or from the section dedicated to TV Channels of Sky Go – and thus switch from one generalist channel to another or to one included in your Sky subscription.

“Sky Go – they explain to the platform – is included at no additional cost for all Sky customers, who have numerous channels and contents available from their Sky subscription, to watch both at home and away from home, whenever they want on their devices, even simultaneous viewing of Sky on TV. It is possible to change the devices on which to access Sky Go at any time and download your favorite on-demand titles to watch them even when you are without an internet connection”.