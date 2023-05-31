On the eve of the concert, netizens borrowed this mobile phone overnight and praised it as an artifact of telephoto shooting- Mobile phone brand news | ePrice

It’s hard to get tickets to the concert of your favorite singer, how can you capture the perfect figure of your idol? Theoretically, it is a monocular camera, but I believe that most concerts will not allow the audience to bring a giant cannon monocular into the venue. Even if they can bring it in, stability is another thing. It is impossible to set up a tripod in the rock area. At this time That’s when the lightweight optical hybrid camera phone comes in handy. Last night, in a concert ticket trading fan club on Facebook, there were a large number of posts overnight to buy or request to rent the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which made many netizens dumbfounded and wanted to say what is so good about this phone? All major concert ticket trading boards are actually posting messages asking to buy this phone.

Concert shooting artifact

Regarding which mobile phone is the best for concert shooting, netizens at home and abroad have used a large number of real videos and photos to prove that it is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Concert shooting needs to be done well. There are three requirements for mobile phones: telephoto lens, low light source shooting, and stability. It just so happens that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has remarkable performance in these items, making it unanimously recognized by netizens and awarded “Concert Artifact” title.

Where is the strength of concert shooting?

In terms of telephoto shooting, the Galaxy S23 Utlra is equipped with two 3x and 10x optical zoom telephoto lenses, which is the only mobile phone with this specification currently on the market in Taiwan. Through the addition of optical 10x zoom and digital zoom, photos with a maximum zoom of 100x can be obtained. In addition, the 200 million-pixel HP2 photosensitive element it carries can ensure that the photos can still get satisfactory clarity after cropping. At the same time, Samsung also specially added Super Quad Pixel fast autofocus, double OIS optical anti-shake, bringing accurate and fast tracking and super stability, so that you can clearly capture the singing and dancing on the stage, fast-moving love bean.

▲ Thai netizens shared the actual video recording effect of using S22 Ultra and 23 Ultra at the concert, and it can be said that the performance is very good.If the budget is limited, it is also a good choice to start with the S22 Ultra

Super strong video anti-shake

Not only is it good at taking pictures, but the Galaxy 23 Ultra is also not inferior in video recording. It supports up to 8K 30fps video recording, and the picture is delicate and smooth. However, the relative file size will be very large. Considering the storage space problem, if you just plan to post it on social networking sites, Full HD 60fps is enough, and the file size is more reasonable. With the VDIS electronic anti-shake and OIS optical time anti-shake capabilities, the Galaxy 23 Ultra can turn on the “ultra-stable dynamic photography” function during recording, which greatly reduces the impact of the image on the shake, and can be captured with a single phone. , which saves the embarrassment of using a large-scale stabilizer in the concert crowd.

▲Malaysian Youtuber shared the actual video effect of S23 Ultra at the Kpop concert, which is quite amazing, and Lisa’s frowns and smiles are quite clear