Spend a lot of money on an NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics card, but the old model power supply does not have a native 12VHPWR cable? Ugly and space-consuming adapter cables are also needed. The HELA 850R Platinum is originally equipped with a 450W 16-Pin 12VHPWR cable to solve the problem of power supply cables. The ATX 3.0 power supply specification proposes twice the rated power supply rate for short-term peak power consumption of graphics cards to solve the problem. Problem, no longer need to buy a kilowatt jump to reserve!

SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum Standards:

Specification: ATX 12V 3.0

Input voltage: 90~264Vrms

Input frequency: 47~63Hz

Maximum DC power supply: 850W

Total +12V output: 849.6W

Total +3.3V & +5V output: 120W

Efficiency: overall efficiency ≥ 89% & <91% 主動式功率校正：主動式PFC (全載時PF>0.9)

Dimensions: 150(L) x 150(W) x 86(H) mm ATX(PS2)

Fan: 135mm FDB fan

Certification: Cybenetics Platinum Platinum

Power cable: full module

Warranty: 5 years

Protection system: OCP over-current protection, OPP over-load protection, OVP over-voltage protection, OTP over-temperature protection, SCP short-circuit protection, UVP low-voltage protection

Cable connector: 1 x 24/20-Pin motherboard connector, 2 x 8/4-Pin EPS / ATX 12V connector, 1 x 12+4-Pin 12VHPWR connector, 5 x 6+2 Pin PCIe connector, 8 x SATA connector , 6 x 4-Pin Peripheral connectors, 2 x 4-Pin floppy drive connectors

New specification for ATX 3.0 power supplies

After the previous generation of NVIDIA RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards began to use the 12VHPWR power supply interface, various power supply brands have also stepped up to launch power supply products that meet the Intel ATX 3.0 specification. What exactly is ATX 3.0? 12VHPWR Can I just use the adapter?

The most important thing about ATX 3.0 is to improve the requirements for POWER EXCURSION (that is, the instantaneous peak power consumption POWER SPIKE/PEAK POWER we often talk about). The instantaneous peak power consumption has been discussed by the community for a long time, starting from the era of AMD VEGA graphics cards There have been cases, and Taiwanese players really began to pay attention to this issue, starting from the previous generation of NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics cards (there are even related crow memes).

The PCIE CEM organization pointed out that the POWER EXCURSION (100 microseconds) of the new generation of graphics cards in the future has the opportunity to achieve 3 times the continuous (1 second) power level, but Intel finally decided to require an ATX 3.0 power supply (in models that provide 12VHPWR connectors), As long as it provides twice the overall rated power in a very short period of time (100μs), STEPHEN EASTMAN explained that the reason why it will be reduced to only twice the requirement is because after many discussions with various power supply manufacturers, it is concluded that twice is Compare cost-effective options.



∆ The instantaneous peak power consumption stipulated in the ATX 3.0 Design Guide, the power supply exceeding 450W and equipped with 12VHPWR must meet the 100μs 200% requirement.

SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum Power Supply Unboxing

Therefore, it is recommended that players directly purchase ATX 3.0-compliant power supplies when installing the system. For example, the SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum that was unpacked today complies with the new ATX 3.0 specification and can be used in a very short period of time (100μs). To cope with the peak power of 200% of the rated power consumption of the power supply itself.



∆ The front of the box advertises that it supports 12VHPWR connectors and has passed the Cybenetics Platinum Platinum certification.



∆ There are basic product specifications and product features on the back.



∆ Support Intel ATX12V 3.0 specification, equipped with FDB fan, all Japanese capacitors, and full module cable interface.

The above-mentioned ATX 3.0 actually only has the changed architecture specification, and the size of the ATX power supply itself is still the ATX (PS2) size specification of 150mm (width) x 86mm (height), the same is true for HELA 850R Platinum The length, width and height are 150 x 150 x 86 mm, and the current case is still compatible.

The certification part has changed from the common 80PLUS certification to the new CYBENETICS certification. CYBENETICS is also a certification body. Intel has previously noticed that CYBENETICS is very careful and rigorous in power supply certification, and HELA 850R Platinum is in CYBENETICS In the efficiency test certification called ETA, the Platinum Platinum certification with an overall efficiency of ≥89% & <91% has been achieved.



∆ The dimensions of HELA 850R Platinum are 150 x 150 x 86 mm in length, width and height, maintaining the ATX (PS2) size specification.



∆ Model number and Cybenetics Platinum certification are indicated on the side sticker.



∆ The bottom indicates the load range of the power supply itself.

HELA 850R Platinum adopts a full-module interface design. Users can decide the cables to use when installing the machine. It is more flexible and convenient in the whole line and when installing the machine. There are three processor EPS/PCIe graphics card cable slots, and the 16-Pin 12VHPWR H+ is in the lower right corner of the screen.



∆ Overview of all module cable interfaces.

For users who want the desktop to operate as silently as possible, SilverStone has installed a “SEMI-FANLESS SWITCH” button next to the power button. This button is the well-known smart fan stop function, but after turning it on, the power supply will operate at a certain temperature. Before, the internal fan would not work, so it can achieve zero noise performance with a minimum of 0 dBA.



∆ Power switch and SEMI-FANLESS SWITCH smart fan stop switch.

The SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum has a hairline-cut SilverStone logo badge at the center of the air inlet grille, but most users will never see it after installing it. A 135mm The fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan helps dissipate heat. According to the information on the official website, if the SEMI-FANLESS smart fan stop function is used, the fan will only start running when the power load reaches 425W.



∆ Overview of the intake surface on the bottom of the power supply.



∆ 135mm diameter Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fan.

SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum is equipped with all Japanese electrolytic capacitors, and has a complete protection system and measures, including: OCP over-current protection, OPP over-load protection, OVP over-voltage protection, OTP over-temperature protection, SCP short-circuit protection, UVP low-voltage Protect.



∆ List of the internal structure of the disassembled power supply.



∆ Accessories are given four screws and four Velcro cable ties.



∆ Power supply wire.

Power cables Part of the power supply is designed with all-black flat cables, providing a set of ATX 20 / 24-Pin motherboard power supply connectors, and the CPU connector provides a total of two 4+4 Pins, which is a high-end model that can meet the needs of dual 8-Pin hosts plate.



∆ One 20/24-Pin cable for the motherboard, the length of the cable is 600mm.



∆ The processor has two 4+4 Pin wires, and the dual 8-Pin of the high-end motherboard is also no problem, the wire length is 750mm.

The PCIE 8-Pin connector of the graphics card has a single output 6+2 Pin, and two power supply wires with a Y-shaped double-head tap design. There are 1+2 wires and five PCIe 8-Pin power supply connectors in total.



∆ A PCIE 8-Pin cable with a single outlet connector, the length of the cable is 550mm.



∆ Two y-shaped double-headed PCIE 8-Pin connectors for display cards, cable length 550+150mm.

The only 12VHPWR wire is the 12+4 Pin connector, that is, 16-Pin. The 12V and ground wires below are 16AWG wires according to regulations, and the remaining 4 Pins are 28AWG wires.

The upper 4-Pin is the Sideband Signals signal interface. Through the SENSE 0 PIN and SENSE 1 PIN in the Sideband Signals, the two Pins are grounded and open to form four different arrangements, so that a single line can provide a maximum of 600W for signal output 12VHPWR wire, can be switched to 150W/300W/450W/600W four different power consumption upper limit.



∆ 12VHPWR wire length 550mm.



∆ 16 (12+4) Pin connector.



∆ The 12VHPWR wire of HELA 850R Platinum can provide a maximum power consumption of 450W.



∆ Demonstration of RTX 4080 original branch wires. Without 12VHPWR wires, only ugly one-to-three transfers can be used.



∆ One solution for 12VHPWR of HELA 850R Platinum!

The power supply cable for additional devices has two three large 4-Pin Peripheral connectors, plus a 4-Pin floppy drive connector at the end, that is, a total of six large 4-Pin and two 4-Pin floppy drive connectors .



∆ Two large 4-Pin power supplies with a length of 600+150+150+150mm, and a 4-Pin floppy connector cable at the end.

There are a total of two SATA power supply wires used by the hub HUB and 2.5/3.5-inch hard drives. There are four SATA connectors on a single wire. The SATA connector at the end of the wire is set in a 180-degree lying direction. Better whole line.



∆ Two four-head SATA power supply cables with a length of 600+150+150+150mm.

SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum power supply burn-in stress test

Now that the HELA 850R Platinum power supply with the ATX 3.0 architecture specification is used, the test platform this time must not lose. This time we use this generation of sub-flagship hardware to build the test platform. The processor uses the 13th generation Intel Core i7 -13700K, and NVIDIA RTX 4080 graphics card to match the test, the software uses OCCT AVX and AIDA64 FPU + FurMark double-baked to conduct two stress tests for reference, and HWiNFO 64 is used to view and record data, using software monitoring will have 1~3% The deviation value data is for reference only.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C360-RGB

Motherboard: ASRock Z790 PG-ITX/TB4

Memory: Micron Crucial DDR5 5600MT/s UDIMM 16GBx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Founders Edition

Operating System: Windows 11 Home Edition 21H2

Power supply: SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum

Simultaneously carry out a load stress test on the processor and graphics card in OCCT AVX mode. After 30 minutes of the stress test, the built-in monitoring software is used to view the data. First, +12V is maintained at 11.904 V, and then +5V is maintained at Maximum 4.980V ~ minimum 4.900V, last +3.3V maximum 3.328V ~ minimum 3.264V.



∆ OCCT AVX mode software stress test for 30 minutes.



∆ The maximum power consumption of i7-13700K is 253.19W; the maximum power consumption of RTX 4080 is 304.33W.

Next, use AIDA64 FPU + FurMark, which is often used to test the stability and temperature of processors and graphics cards, and double-bake the two software at the same time to perform high-load stress tests. Here, HWiNFO 64 is used to view motherboard information and record data.

According to the data received after 15 minutes of testing, +12V is maintained at 11.904 V, then +5V is maintained at a maximum of 4.980V ~ a minimum of 4.900V, and finally +3.3V is maintained at a maximum of 3.296V ~ a minimum of 3.264V.



∆ AIDA64 FPU + FurMark software stress test, and the data collected during the test.

Summarize

SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum debuts with a new ATX 3.0 power supply specification and 16-Pin(12+4) 12VHPWR cable. The upper limit of power supply and consumption of 850W is more suitable for use with 13700K and RTX 4080. It is better to reserve some for other Power supply for hardware equipment.

The black flat full-module cable can be more flexible and convenient to install the whole line. The original 450W 12VHPWR cable can also replace the graphics card adapter cable. It provides 2 times the overall rated power, which is 1700W, so you don’t have to worry about the peak value of the graphics card anymore! However, when installing the machine, it is still necessary to pay attention to whether the wire is completely installed, and to reserve a 3.5cm unbending space for the outlet.

HELA 850R has obtained Platinum Platinum certification in the new CYBENETICS ETA efficiency test certification (overall efficiency ≥89% & <91%). The current sales channel is priced at NT$6390, but the five-year original factory warranty is slightly shorter This is a pity.