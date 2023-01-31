During the weekend the recklessness on the roads of the department of Cesar skyrocketed and caused the death of several people. One of the most recent cases happened with the Army pensioner Alexander Núñez Vásquez who died after an accident on his motorcycle.

Nunez Vasquez44 years old, was traveling to the municipality of San Diegobut at the height of the village of Los Brasiles he left the road and collided with a tree.

The strong impact caused the man to suffer serious bodily injuries that caused him to death immediately being approximately 9:30 on a Sunday night.

According to initial versions, Alexander Núñezaffectionately known as El Mono, was going to his house located in the neighborhood Arabian San Diego after meeting in a neighboring municipality with other people.

THE OTHER ACCIDENT

Later, when the clock marked 5 in the morning on Monday, another traffic accident occurred that claimed the lives of Yeiner Leonardo Navarro Vaca.

The young man was with a friend on a motorcycle with which they went off the road and fell into the river located in the Maracas bridge in the municipality of Becerril.

The young man’s motorcycle fell on this site in Becerril.

The collision made Yeiner Navarro died immediatelywhile his friend was unharmed.

Navarro’s body had to be removed from the tributary with the help of the community who worked in the area.

Apparently, the young people were chatting and driving in apparent state of drunkenness.

THE WOUNDED

In the early hours of the morning, others two men were injured when they mobilized at the height of the sector of the variant of the municipality of Codazzi. Apparently, the driver lost control of the motorcycle and hit the platform.

Elkin José Muñoz Pineda, 38 years old, suffered a fracture in the right orbit, and Antonio Angulo Atencio, 28 years oldHe presented a fractured left ankle.

The two were transferred to the San Martín Clinic in stable health conditions.

On the other hand, in Valledupar he is in a delicate state of health Jorge Luis Nieves Soto, 35 years oldafter colliding his motorcycle with a vehicle that was transporting materials on a street in the neighborhood Quintas del Country. Nieves Soto suffered a serious head injury.

THE AMOUNT

According to the Institute of Legal Medicine, last year 309 personas lost their lives due to traffic accidents in the department of Cesar. This was the second most common cause of violent death in the region, after homicides with 388 victims.