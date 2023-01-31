Chamomile is among the most used and widespread flowers for its healing properties. It has many beneficial effects and therefore is often found in the homes of all Italians. With it you can prepare excellent relaxing herbal teas, as a snack or before going to sleep, to help you fall asleep. So let’s see what it is for and what benefits it has.

What are chamomile remedies? Here is the complete LIST

As mentioned before, chamomile has many beneficial effects. Let’s start by saying that it is an excellent sedative in fact, it is very often used to counteract anxiety, stress and nervousness. This is because it has antispasmodic properties, which relax the muscles due to the presence of flavonoids and coumarins. It also has calming properties useful for the intestinal digestive system. A cup of hot chamomile tea is often drunk to counteract gastroephageal reflux, intestinal cramps, muscle spasms but also digestive difficulties and menstrual pain. In fact it also helps the effectiveness of the intestine. It also has soporific properties, used as a natural remedy against stress and fatigue that can lead to physical problems. In fact, it has a relaxing and antispasmodic effect, which is why, as we said before, it is an excellent natural remedy. It is very often used before going to bed, so as to promote sleep and rest. Product also used for newborns when they have stomach cramps but also for women suffering from severe menstrual pain.

It is also used to fight the flu, as it strengthens the immune system, as it has antibacterial properties. finally, it is an excellent remedy for calming migraines, and it is also an excellent natural anti-inflammatory, used very often during colds and the flu. So here are all the remedies that can be made with chamomile and all the cases in which it could be used without having to resort to medicines.