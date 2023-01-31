A new support for women and the lgtbiq+ population of three municipalities was given by the Government of Valle, who announced that they will be able to access educational scholarships.

This is how to continue with the work of empowerment and improvement of the living conditions of women and the lgtbiq+ population, the departmental government, the House of Empowered Women of Buga and five higher education institutions, will grant educational scholarships in technical programs, technological and professional in three municipalities of the department.

This was confirmed by the Secretary of Women, Gender Equity and Sexual Diversity of the Valley, Luz Dey Escobar, noting that “we are offering educational scholarships of 50% and 100%, in the municipalities of Cartago, Buga and Cali. We invite them to make use of these since through this process we intend to give them opportunities, strengthen their capacities and have access to formal education”.

Governor Clara Luz Roldán expressed her support for this initiative and called on Valle del Cauca to register and take advantage of the scholarships.

“We continue working day by day so that women and the lgtbiq + population of the Cauca’s Valley they have more and more educational opportunities, that they can be trained and that in the same way they can aspire to good job offers that guarantee their economic independence and their empowerment,” said the president.

Among the academic programs offered are technologies in gastronomy, business logistics, Early Childhood, Occupational Health, Veterinary Medicine, among others.

The Department indicated that those who are interested in the scholarships can write to the email [email protected] or call 310 489 2511 and ask for more information about registration deadlines and requirements.

Photo: Valley Governorate

