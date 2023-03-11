Home Technology Online Dinosaur Fighting “Exoprimal” Launch Date Decided to Start Public Beta in March- Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
The official simultaneously announced that “Exoprimal” will hold a platform-wide public test event from March 17th to March 20th, 2023. Players can go to the official website to register through CAPCOM ID, participate in the public test and fill out the questionnaire survey, and can get The serial number of the bonus download used in the product version.

“Exoprimal” is an online team battle action game, using the most powerful “Assault Armor” to defeat the most ferocious “Dinosaur” in history. Players will wear the most advanced power suit “Assault Armor” specially designed for different positions , against the “dinosaur outbreak” that invaded in overwhelming numbers.

Public beta registration: https://www.exoprimal.com/zh-hant/networktest-obt/

Game official website: https://www.exoprimal.com/zh-hant/

