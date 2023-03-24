I don’t know if you have heard about “GTA6”. There was no new work screen, trailer video, or even a logo (but there is a video whose source code was stolen by hackers, hehe). An announcement about the development of a new game made the entire network excited, and Rockstar’s stock price rose by 7%. This is the only thing that exists in the game industry.

According to the latest news reports, fans of the “GTA” series are full of expectations for the next-generation work “GTA 6”, but Rockstar officials have remained silent. If someone hadn’t leaked some gameplay footage of GTA 6 in 2022, we might not know anything about the game. Recently, some netizens have pieced together what they think is the map size of “GTA 6” based on some leaked information.

Reddit user tusstaster made a map that is suspected to be “GTA 6” based on the information he has. This “happiness” came too suddenly. From the information provided, this map is much larger than Los Santos in the previous game “GTA 5”, about three times as large, and contains many regions and islands. Place names such as Little Haiti, Rock Ridge, and Homeland all appear on the map. There is also Venice Island and several other small islands, including one featuring a shopping area, and there are quite a few smaller cities in the surrounding area. There are even numbers for some major roads, such as I-197 and I-77.

Looks pretty real, but one caveat is that tusstaster’s post has not been confirmed officially or otherwise. This is just one of the many rumors about “GTA 6”. As for the authenticity, netizens have yet to study.

With further observations, recently, a leaked video about the content of “GTA 6” Online mode has been circulated on the Internet. According to the information in the video, an online lobby of “GTA 6” Online mode will accommodate 32 players, while Now “GTA 5” online lobby supports up to 30 players.

It seems that the debut of “GTA 5” was the pinnacle, and then it has been the pinnacle. “GTA 5” released in 2013, it seems that it has been so many years. Every game has its life cycle, and this one seems to be an exception. Some players even believe that the main frame of “GTA 6” is close to completion, and only the final finishing work is left. But no one really knows how the game is progressing, so we can only hope that Rockstar or Take-Two will announce something soon.