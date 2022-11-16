Home Technology Only 10,000 want to buy apples!He is struggling with iPhone 11 or 12. Fruit fans teach “do this 1 action” and choose it | Mobile communication | Digital
Technology

Only 10,000 want to buy apples!He is struggling with iPhone 11 or 12. Fruit fans teach “do this 1 action” and choose it | Mobile communication | Digital

by admin
Only 10,000 want to buy apples!He is struggling with iPhone 11 or 12. Fruit fans teach “do this 1 action” and choose it | Mobile communication | Digital

Looking to buy an old phone! Although the Apple (Apple) iPhone 14 series has been on the market for a while, there are still old iPhones that belong to it. With a budget of only about 10,000 yuan, a netizen knew that iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have their own shortcomings, and asked netizens which one is more suitable to buy, which aroused many discussions among netizens.

A netizen said on the iOS version of PTT that he is currently using the iPhone SE 2 and likes the Touch ID function very much, but he needs to charge it 2 to 3 times after using it for a whole day. It’s a bit annoying not to leave your hands”, so I reluctantly gave up the Touch ID function, and the budget is only about 10,000 yuan, so I want to buy a second-hand iPhone 11 or iPhone 12.

He said that he commutes for about 2 hours outside, and he will use AirPods, play games, or socialize. 12 “It seems to be one-sided negative reviews, but if I switch from SE 2 to the battery problem, I shouldn’t be so impressed?” Ask netizens which mobile phone they should buy.

Netizens believe that although the battery life of the iPhone 12 is poor, but after buying a second phone and changing the battery, it can last for a long time. “Just unlocking the mask will beat the iPhone 11.” (reposted from Apple’s official website)

Many netizens adhere to the trend of “buy new and not old”, and choose iPhone 12 in seconds.Because the “mask recognition” function of iPhone 12 is super convenient“12 is thundering again, just unlock the mask and win 11.”, “Is (choosing) iPhone 11 harming people?”The outside world criticized the iPhone 12 for its terrible battery life. Netizens believe that they can actually “change the battery” after buying a second-hand iPhone 12“iPhone 12 will not be very power-hungry after I change the battery, and it is better than 11 in all aspects.”, “After changing the battery (for iPhone 12), it has changed, and the cycle 8xx health is 87%.”

See also  "Captain Kirk" recounted how he felt in space. He wasn't what he expected

However, some netizens still think that the original Po can “pinch a little budget” and go straight to the iPhone 13. “The problem with the iPhone 12 is that the health of the battery will drop quickly. Consider the iPhone 13 for second-hand phones.” Useless to laugh.”, “My girlfriend’s iPhone 13 battery life is much better, it is recommended to at least 13.”

It is a pity that the Face ID of the iPhone 11 does not have a mask unlocking function. (reposted from Apple's official website)
It is a pity that the Face ID of the iPhone 11 does not have a mask unlocking function. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Only 10,000 want to buy apples!He struggled with the iPhone 11 or 12. Fruit fans teach “do this 1 action” and choose it

Looking to buy an old phone! Although the Apple (Apple) iPhone 14 series has been on the market for a while, there are still old iPhones that belong to it. With a budget of only about 10,000 yuan, a netizen knew that iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have their own shortcomings, and asked netizens which one is more suitable to buy, which aroused many discussions among netizens.

iPhone mobile phone is most afraid of running out of power, these tips teach you how to extend battery life

Modern people cannot do without their mobile phones, and what they are most afraid of is that the mobile phone will run out of power. If they can’t charge it immediately, they will be as nervous as losing a hand. Many technologists who are familiar with Apple (Apple) iPhone share their skills on the Internet, which can immediately extend the battery life of the mobile phone.

When typing on two iPhones, she was surprised to find that Xiaomi was garbled. She was terrified: the Xiaomi APP was useless at all

Although smart phones bring convenience to life, there are also various risks such as privacy leakage. Recently, a netizen revealed that when she uses voice input on her iPhone, a string of unknown garbled characters starting with “Xiaomi” often pops up suddenly. Even after she changed to her second iPhone, she was still like this, but she didn’t download any Xiaomi APP on her new phone, which made her frightened and asked for help online.

Apple’s “Trade In Program” has adjusted 16 iPhone models, all of which have fallen… only it has increased in price

Before the new iPhone 14 series is officially launched in mid-September, Apple’s “Trade In Program” has already adjusted the exchange price for the fifth time this year (2022). It has only been two months since the last adjustment. The transmission and purchase plan will be readjusted.In the past, United News

Vivo will launch the flagship mobile phone X90 series, equipped with an upgraded version of the V2 imaging chip and imaging technology to be exposed on November 22

A few days ago, it announced the launch of an upgraded version of the V2 imaging chip, which is deeply integrated with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. At the same time, after emphasizing that it will introduce new imaging technology, vivo confirmed earlier that it will announce the new flagship mobile phone X90 series at 7:00 p.m. on November 22.

MagSafe charger must buy?Car Owners Shake Their Heads to Reveal the “Most Practical” Accessories: It’s Convenient Only After Experience

Apple has continued the past MacBook design and launched a new magnetic charging system “MagSafe” since the iPhone 12. At the same time, it has launched a series of accessories that integrate with MagSafe, including chargers, mobile phone cases, etc., providing fruit fans with more choices. But a netizen on Dcard…

common leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy