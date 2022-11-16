Looking to buy an old phone! Although the Apple (Apple) iPhone 14 series has been on the market for a while, there are still old iPhones that belong to it. With a budget of only about 10,000 yuan, a netizen knew that iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 have their own shortcomings, and asked netizens which one is more suitable to buy, which aroused many discussions among netizens.

A netizen said on the iOS version of PTT that he is currently using the iPhone SE 2 and likes the Touch ID function very much, but he needs to charge it 2 to 3 times after using it for a whole day. It’s a bit annoying not to leave your hands”, so I reluctantly gave up the Touch ID function, and the budget is only about 10,000 yuan, so I want to buy a second-hand iPhone 11 or iPhone 12.

He said that he commutes for about 2 hours outside, and he will use AirPods, play games, or socialize. 12 “It seems to be one-sided negative reviews, but if I switch from SE 2 to the battery problem, I shouldn’t be so impressed?” Ask netizens which mobile phone they should buy.

Netizens believe that although the battery life of the iPhone 12 is poor, but after buying a second phone and changing the battery, it can last for a long time. “Just unlocking the mask will beat the iPhone 11.” (reposted from Apple’s official website)

Many netizens adhere to the trend of “buy new and not old”, and choose iPhone 12 in seconds.Because the “mask recognition” function of iPhone 12 is super convenient“12 is thundering again, just unlock the mask and win 11.”, “Is (choosing) iPhone 11 harming people?”The outside world criticized the iPhone 12 for its terrible battery life. Netizens believe that they can actually “change the battery” after buying a second-hand iPhone 12“iPhone 12 will not be very power-hungry after I change the battery, and it is better than 11 in all aspects.”, “After changing the battery (for iPhone 12), it has changed, and the cycle 8xx health is 87%.”

However, some netizens still think that the original Po can “pinch a little budget” and go straight to the iPhone 13. “The problem with the iPhone 12 is that the health of the battery will drop quickly. Consider the iPhone 13 for second-hand phones.” Useless to laugh.”, “My girlfriend’s iPhone 13 battery life is much better, it is recommended to at least 13.”

It is a pity that the Face ID of the iPhone 11 does not have a mask unlocking function. (reposted from Apple’s official website)

