The Oscar awards ceremony is one of the biggest and most important in the film industry. Streaming providers have also been playing an increasingly important role for several years. Now the winners of the Oscars 2023 have been determined – and some of them can also be streamed at home on the sofa.

Glamour, stars and, above all, high-quality films – that’s what the Oscars stand for. The golden trophies, which incidentally weigh around 4 kilograms, were awarded for the 95th time this year. The gala event took place on March 12, 2023 at the renowned Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Streaming services are getting involved again this year, especially Netflix. Accordingly, some of the beaming Oscar winners can already be streamed. TECHBOOK gives an overview of which films were able to win an Oscar in 2023 and on which streaming service they and the other nominated films are running.

Oscars 2023 – where to stream the award-winning films

The fantasy film “Everything Everywhere All at Once” tops the list of award-winning films with eleven nominations. In the end, the film was able to take home seven trophies. The title can currently be seen on Sky and Wow subscriptions. In second place with four awards (and nine nominations) follows “Nothing New in the West”, a German co-production that was released on Netflix and can also be streamed there. Among other things, the title won the prize for Best International Film.

Otherwise, quite a few films with multiple nominations at the Oscars 2023 went completely empty-handed. Of course they are still worth seeing! The biopic “Elvis” can also be seen on streaming providers Sky and Wow, for example.

Best Film and Best Director

In addition to the already mentioned films “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “Elvis” and “Nothing New in the West” you can already stream the Oscar contender “Top Gun: Maverick”. The strip with Tom Cruise is currently running on Paramount+, a provider that has just started in Germany.

Best movie:

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Gewinner – winner (Sky/Wow)

– The pronunciation

Avatar: The Way of Water (coming to Disney+)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis (Sky/Wow)

The Fabelmanns

Nothing New in the West (Netflix)

Warehouse

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+)

Triangle of Sadness

Best Director:

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winners (Sky/Wow)

Todd Field for “Repository”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg for The Fables

Best Leading and Supporting Actor

You can also admire some of the award-winning actors in their roles on streaming providers. Unfortunately, The Whale, for which Brendan Fraser won the Oscar for Best Actor, is not available to stream anywhere. And the multiple nominated “Tár” is currently not available on any streaming service.

You can catch Bryan Tree Henry, who was nominated for his role in Causeway, on Apple TV+. Also of note was Angela Bassett’s nomination for the Black Panther sequel; thus, for the first time, a Marvel film has had a chance at the prestigious acting trophy through Bassett’s performance, even if it ended up winning Jamie Lee Curtis for her role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once”. Also, a little fun fact about the Netflix film “Blonde”, for which Ana de Armas was able to get an Oscar nomination: The film itself has also been nominated eight times for the negative Golden Raspberry Award.

Best Actor:

Brendan Fraser for The Whale – Winner

Austin Butler for “Elvis” (Sky/Wow)

Colin Farrell for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Paul Mescal for “After Sun”

Bill Nighy for “Living”

Best main actress:

Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winner (Sky/Wow)

Ana de Armas for Blonde (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett for “Repository”

Andrea Riseborough for “To Leslie”

Michelle Williams for The Fables

Best Supporting Actress:

Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winner (Sky/Wow)

Brendan Gleeson for The Banshees of Inisherin

Bryan Tree Henry für „Causeway“ (Apple TV+)

Judd Hirsch for The Fables

Barry Keoghan for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

The best supporting actress:

Jamie Lee Curtis für „Everything Everywhere All at Once“ – Gewinner (Sky/Wow)

Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney+)

Hong Chau for “The Whale”

Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Stephanie Hsu für „Everything Everywhere All at Once“ (Sky/Wow)

The best screenplays

Unfortunately, the winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay category – “The Debate” – is not available for streaming. You can see the also nominated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on streaming giant Netflix.

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Sarah Polley for The Debate – Winner

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell for Nothing New on the West (Netflix)

Peter Craig, Ehren Kruger, Justin Marks, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie for Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount+)

Kazuo Ishiguro for “Living”

Rian Johnson für „Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery“ (Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay:

Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once – Winners

Todd Field for “Repository”

Martin McDonagh for “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Ruben Ostlund for “Triangle of Sadness”

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans

More categories at the Oscars 2023

It will also be exciting when it comes to documentaries, animation and short films and thus in categories that many streaming users may not have on their radars.

Best Camera

Best Scene Design

Best Costume Design

Best film music

Best movie song

Best makeup and hairstyles

Best cut

Bester Ton

Best visual effects

Best Animated Film

Best Animated Short Film

Best Short Film

Best Documentary

Best Short Documentary

Best International Film

and of course the honorary Oscars

Among other things, “Bardo, the invented breaking latest news of a handful of truths” (best camera) and “RRR” (best film song) are still running on Netflix. You can also see “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “The Elephant Whisperer” (both nominated for Best Documentary Short Film) and “The Sea Monster”. And “Guillermo del Toros Pinocchio”, which won the award for best animated film, is also running on the Netflix streaming service.

“The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson (was nominated for Best Make-Up/Costume Design, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects) runs on Sky and Wow. At Disney+ you can also stream “ROT” (nominated for best animated film), “Le pupille” (best short film) and “Fire of Love” (best short film). Also nominated for Best Animated Short Film was The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – available on Apple TV+.

RTL + has also made it onto the list of nominees for the Oscars 2023 with the documentary “Navalny”. Prime Video, on the other hand, is somewhat underrepresented (at least according to the current status). In the subscription you can at least see the title “Argentina, 1985”, nominated for the best international film. In addition, you still have the option of renting or buying films, especially at Amazon, but also at other providers.