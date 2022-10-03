Overwatch 2 Battle Strike 2 Raiders 5 Things You Must Know Before Playing the Cross-Platform Progress Integration Method They are very concerned. The following are 5 things you must know before playing to help players understand whether/how to enter the pit.



1. Become cross-platform free-to-play

From Overwatch to Overwatch 2, the biggest change is its business model, from a one-time buyout + mall system to free play; the original Overwatch players do not need to perform specific inheritance actions, as long as they upgrade the game, the existing progress and items will be Automatic transfer to Overwatch 2.

After the game is upgraded to Overwatch 2, it will also support cross-platform progress sharing. If the player has multiple progress (personal files) on different platforms, the player can merge them into a single “Double Strike 2” personal file, and all Progress and styling items, etc. are saved and centralized. As for the method of merging progress, please refer to the official description:https://playoverwatch.com/zh-tw/news/23824001/

👉PS5 Valkyrie Elysium Goddess Bliss Pure Land Brief Review: The battle is excellent but there is a big disadvantage

2. Season system + Battle Pass

Overwatch 2 will use a season + battle pass mode similar to “Apex Legends” and “Fornite”. The battle pass will be divided into a paid version and a free version, and the team guarantees that even the free version of the pass can unlock all heroes (characters); and all game modes, maps and other game content will be open to all players for free. In terms of payment, it is mainly to purchase the advanced battle pass, which can give priority to unlocking new heroes, as well as a large number of appearance props and shapes.

👉Chainsaw Man, Spy Family Phase II, Death God’s Thousand Years Bloody Battle｜20 must-see 10 new animations recommended

The Premium Battle Pass is priced at 1,000 in-game coins ($10); the team says the game is designed so that if players don’t pay at all, but complete missions and Battle Pass tiers, game tokens earned from the game can be purchased every other season for Premium Pass.

The team currently plans to produce and launch new seasons of content on a 9-week cycle, allowing players to enjoy this content with cross-platform progress sharing and cross-platform connectivity. Each season we introduce unique visual themes for character skins and skinning items; the theme for the first season is Cyberpunk, which became popular with Edgerunners. Future seasons will also introduce new maps, new game modes, new heroes, and new cosmetic items. And as the game becomes a battle pass system, the previous “loot boxes” will also be removed, and there will no longer be a situation where you want a certain shape but can’t draw it.

3. After the PVE mode

When Overwatch 2 is officially launched, PvP game content will be released first (after all, it has always been the focus of the game), but a major focus of Overwatch 2 is that it will add a new PvE mode. It is a pity that this part will be listed in Overwatch 2. Updates later. It is currently expected that PvE will be launched next year, and you can rest assured that there will be no additional charges, and all players can play freely.

👉Windows 11 free upgrade coming to an end?Microsoft’s official Q&A revealed the mystery to quickly update the teaching

4. New heroes will be added one after another

Both old and new players, as long as they join Battle 2, they can immediately get two heroes, “Queen of Garbage Town” and “Sojian”. If the old Overwatch has logged into the original game after June 24 this year and before the game revision, you can also get the “Pioneer Pack”, which will immediately unlock another new hero “Mizuki” and two epic skins; however, new players need to go through Mizuki can only be locked with the Battle Pass (if the old players have not received the Pioneer Pack, they also need to be unlocked by the Battle Pass).

New hero “Mizuki” Kiriko attracts attention

All the heroes of the old Overwatch will appear in Overwatch 2, but if it is a new player, you can’t use all the characters at the beginning, but you need to complete the challenge task to gradually open the role. You can rest assured that the challenges are all simple tasks such as “complete X battles”, there will be no anti-human challenges with dozens of killing streaks, and you are not afraid that some characters cannot be unlocked.

👉Membership application and room reservation lazy bag of popular hotel booking websites in Japan｜Japan Switch

As for the timetable for the introduction of new heroes, it is currently scheduled that new heroes will be released in seasons 1 and 2, and then every other season, that is, in the 4th, 6th and subsequent even-numbered seasons.

Updated roadmap for the next six months

👉20 must-play masterpieces such as Douzheng 2, CoDMW2, Bayonetta 3, etc. | October game schedule

5. From 6v6 to 5v5

This is probably the biggest change for the core players of this game; the original 6v6 of the game (2 tanks, 2 outputs, 2 supports) has become 5v5 (1 tanks, 2 outputs, 2 supports). Although this game will inherit all the heroes of the previous game, all heroes have been rebalanced due to the change of the battle model; the official description is “By designing a variety of heroes and different tactical combinations, the need to choose specific heroes to counteract is reduced. The dilemma of other heroes; reducing the characteristics of strong countermeasures and adding more hero choices can bring more fun and variety to the game.”

All old Overwatch heroes will continue to appear

👉 Gundam Evolution Guide | 5 things you must know when you are new to the road

👉 Gundam Evolution Raiders | 12 initial free units to get started easily