Panasonic LUMIX S series cameras have always been well-known for both video and video recording. The new S5II series (DC-S5M2 and DC-S5M2X) have added phase auto focus for the first time, which greatly improves the camera’s focus tracking performance, and introduces the new Active IS anti-shake system .

Collaborate with LEICA to speed up earthquake-resistant reinforcement

The LUMIX S5II series all adopt a new 24.2-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor without a low-pass filter. It supports dual native ISO, and the extended ISO can reach 204,800. It also adds phase autofocus for the first time, and the focusing performance is greatly improved. Users can Capture natural, high-resolution images faster and more accurately. The new series also introduces the L² Technology image processor jointly developed with LEICA. The computing power is twice as fast as that of the previous generation S5, and the continuous shooting performance has greatly improved. At the same time, the dual IS 2 five-axis hybrid anti-vibration system of the fuselage has also been strengthened, and the optical anti-shock can reach up to 6.5 levels. In addition, the Active IS anti-shake system is added to capture stable photos while walking or running, which is very suitable for Handheld use. The new system automatically compensates for a wider range of camera shake, resulting in 2x higher shock resistance than the S5.

Shooting 96 million pixels with a minimum time difference of 0.005 seconds

Both new models feature a high-resolution mode that can shoot up to 96-megapixel RAW/JPG photos with an adjustable shutter speed of 8 seconds. The new Live View Composite function, when shooting, captures the gorgeous night scene by superimposing multiple images. With the minimum – 6 EV low-light auto-focus, it can focus clearly even in a dark environment, achieving true color and reflection in low-light environments Minimal image noise. The new series is equipped with a 3.68 million-dot resolution OLED real-time viewfinder, and there is only a minimum time difference of 0.005 seconds.

4K video recording more advanced video function

It can support up to C4K/4K 60p/50p (4:2:2 10-bit), and retains the portable size of previous models. It is equipped with a cooling fan behind the viewfinder to improve cooling performance, even at high frame rates , It can also realize continuous shooting, so that the length of video recording is no longer limited. The new series also supports 14+ levels of V-Log and V-Gamut and is suitable for cinema VariCam look, providing an ultra-wide color gamut. The fuselage is equipped with an independent 3.5mm microphone/headphone jack, which supports real-time monitoring. The DC-S5M2X will support more advanced video functions, including Apple ProRes video recording, ALL-Intra encoding, RAW video output, USB-SSD recording, wired and wireless streaming, and users can directly store videos on the external Storage device, or connect live video via USB-C.

Ergonomic Design Various Custom Settings

For the convenience of creation, the S5II series can add your favorite LUT directly to the camera, adding a unique style to your work without additional editing of photos or videos. In addition, the 3-inch 1.84 million-dot high-brightness flip-up LCD touch screen is combined with a lightweight body weighing only 740 grams, allowing you to capture the most realistic images from different angles. While the dials, buttons and LCD screen are intuitively and ergonomically designed, users can customize the camera according to their usage habits and style. The body uses a magnesium alloy full die-casting frame, which is sturdy and durable. All connectors, dials and buttons are sealed to make the camera dustproof and splashproof, and it is not afraid of various weather conditions. It can be shot even in an environment of -10°C.

Suggested retail price:

DC-S5M2 HK$18,900

DC-S5M2K HK$21,900

DC-S5M2X HK$ to be determined

DC-S5M2XK HK$ to be determined

