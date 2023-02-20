There are now various foods on the market that have the wording “zero” on the nutrition labelbut not all of them have the same meaning. Let’s clarify.

“zero” drinks — “Zero” drinks are drinks which, instead of sugars, contain sweeteners, such as for example aspartame and sucralose of artificial derivation, or sorbitol and mannitol of derivation from alcohols, or stevia, of natural derivation. In sugary drinks, therefore, the term “zero” indicates theabsence of sugars. In fact, sweeteners have the same sweetening power as sugar, but with an almost zero energy impact. A distinction must be made between “zero” drinks and “light” drinks. The latter, in fact, have a different list of ingredients than the “zero” ones, but the caloric value is more or less the same. The reason why the wording has been changed is more a marketing strategy: the term “zero”, in fact, is accepted by a wider audience.

Yogurt "zero" — As for yoghurts, the matter is completely different. Indeed, the term "zero" indicates the fat content of the food which, on the nutritional label, is equal to zero. In this case, the sugars in the yoghurt remain unchanged, equal to approximately 4-7 g per 100 g of product if the yoghurt is white. Furthermore, it is possible to find "zero" yoghurts flavored with fruit or creams, in which the sugar content is much higher, about 10-15 g for every 100 g of product. Therefore, especially in the case of pathologies such as diabetes or if you are following a ketogenic diet, it is important to know how to read nutritional labels correctly.

“zero” cheeses — As far as cheeses are concerned, the situation is very similar to that of yoghurts, and in general to all milk derivatives. Also in this case, the term “zero” indicates the fat content. The number of cheeses that actually do not contain fat on the market is very small, often in fact, there are cheeses with a reduced fat content, but not equal to zero, usually defined as “light”. The “light” cheeses have a reduced fat content of about 20-30% compared to the same cheeses not in the “light” version.