Home Health Are foods with the word “zero” really dietetic and light?
Health

Are foods with the word “zero” really dietetic and light?

by admin
Are foods with the word “zero” really dietetic and light?

“Zero” drinks, yoghurts, cheeses and other foods with the same wording: but what does it really mean? The nutritionist explains it to us

There are now various foods on the market that have the wording “zero” on the nutrition labelbut not all of them have the same meaning. Let’s clarify.

“zero” drinks

“Zero” drinks are drinks which, instead of sugars, contain sweeteners, such as for example aspartame and sucralose of artificial derivation, or sorbitol and mannitol of derivation from alcohols, or stevia, of natural derivation. In sugary drinks, therefore, the term “zero” indicates theabsence of sugars. In fact, sweeteners have the same sweetening power as sugar, but with an almost zero energy impact. A distinction must be made between “zero” drinks and “light” drinks. The latter, in fact, have a different list of ingredients than the “zero” ones, but the caloric value is more or less the same. The reason why the wording has been changed is more a marketing strategy: the term “zero”, in fact, is accepted by a wider audience.

Yogurt “zero”

As for yoghurts, the matter is completely different. Indeed, the term “zero” indicates the fat content of the food which, on the nutritional label, is equal to zero. In this case, the sugars in the yoghurt remain unchanged, equal to approximately 4-7 g per 100 g of product if the yoghurt is white. Furthermore, it is possible to find “zero” yoghurts flavored with fruit or creams, in which the sugar content is much higher, about 10-15 g for every 100 g of product. Therefore, especially in the case of pathologies such as diabetes or if you are following a ketogenic diet, it is important to know how to read nutritional labels correctly.

See also  Cagliari, "no fourth dose to my disabled son": the story

“zero” cheeses

As far as cheeses are concerned, the situation is very similar to that of yoghurts, and in general to all milk derivatives. Also in this case, the term “zero” indicates the fat content. The number of cheeses that actually do not contain fat on the market is very small, often in fact, there are cheeses with a reduced fat content, but not equal to zero, usually defined as “light”. The “light” cheeses have a reduced fat content of about 20-30% compared to the same cheeses not in the “light” version.

Jams and marmalades

Jams and marmalades are often found on the market with the wording “no added sugar”, and in rare cases other indications such as “zero” or “0%”. As you can guess from the first wording, for jams and marmalades it is the sugar content that changes, also because naturally they do not contain fat. The wording “without added sugar”, however, does not mean that these jams do not contain sugar, but rather that no other free sugars have been added in addition to those naturally present in fruit. Going to see the nutritional table on the product label, in fact, it can be seen that the sugars present in 100 g of product can vary from 30 to 50 g. This content is lower than that present in jams with the addition of sugars, which reach 70-80 g of simple carbohydrates in 100 g of product. Even with regard to jams with indications such as “zero” or “0%”, if we look at the nutritional values ​​on the label, we will notice that the sugar content is never equal to zero, but is around 10-20 g every 100 g of product.

See also  simple Pilates exercises to do in 15 minutes

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Loses control of scooter and crashes, severe –...

Covid, the suicide crisis caused by the pandemic...

140 kg of untraceable cured meats seized

Tragedy in Secugnago: deadly investment on the tracks,...

Gimbe: booster doses collapse. 4th dose -31%, fifth...

Cardiac amyloidosis: how to recognize this rare heart...

Three years of Covid, Misericordie d’Italia: «Volunteers, thank...

Fighting cancer not by blocking the target but...

Covid, today the third National Day of Healthcare...

Never eat asparagus in these cases: here’s why

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy