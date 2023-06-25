[Parallel import market]Dimensity 9000, rare 12GB RAM configuration!International OnePlus Pad returns

【MOBILE】If you prefer Android tablets and want to have native GMS components, you should pay attention to the international version of OnePlus Pad that has recently returned to the market. This model is equipped with an 11.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate screen, and uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset product with good performance. The return version is even a rare 12GB RAM model, and the machine performance is better.

When this article was published, parallel-imported OnePlus Pad tablet PCs have been found in stock one after another in the market. Some companies have introduced high-end 12+256 version models, and the price is $4,480, which is less than 4,000 Hong Kong dollars. Searching on the Internet, the US version only has 8+128 configuration, and the Indian market with a higher configuration of 12+256 has been introduced in nearby areas. The local online store quotes 39,999 rupees (about HK$3,820). There is a price difference between the two, but considering the difficulty of getting it , Overseas freight and other factors are still acceptable.

According to OnePlus official website information, the OnePlus Pad, which is positioned as a high-efficiency tablet, is equipped with an 11.61-inch 2,800 x 2,000 resolution 144Hz refresh rate LCD screen, equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, built-in 9,510mAh battery and supports 67W SuperVOOC flash charging, has four-channel speakers and supports audio-visual technologies including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos.

