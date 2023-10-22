Paramount+: New series and films in November 2023

By Marlene Polywka and Natalie Wetzel | October 22, 2023, 9:17 a.m

In addition to established names such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, there is now Paramount+. This provider also has a large film studio behind it and now wants to shake up the competitive streaming market again. TECHBOOK reveals what’s new at Paramount+ in November.

With Paramount+, users can access content from Paramount itself as well as that of various major US broadcasters. A lot of new and well-known films and series are added every month. TECHBOOK gives an overview of what you can look forward to in November.

New series and seasons on Paramount+ in November

Drama, crime, western – in November Paramount+ is presenting a program that primarily focuses on action and excitement. Perfect conditions to snuggle up on a cold evening and enjoy the new episodes with a snack of your choice. While two newcomers, “Lawmen” and “Furioza,” are coming at the beginning of the month, Paramount+ will follow up later with the classic “Criminal Minds” and other strong series. But a pinch of reality TV shouldn’t be missing either. The third season of “Germany Shore” provides shallow entertainment.

Ab 05. November: „Lawmen: Bass Reeves“

This exciting western series is based on the true story of Bass Reeves, the first black US deputy. The miniseries is embedded in the “Yellowstone” universe, which raises high hopes for the quality of the spin-off. But what is it about? Since the series premieres in November, we don’t want to reveal too much at this point. For his new job, Bass Reeves actually only has to meet two requirements: be decent and be able to shoot well. As the new marshal of a small western town, he vows to protect the people – even those who don’t want to accept a black law enforcement officer. The trailer already promises that this western has a good feel for historical realities. And Daniel Oyelowo, who already shone in his role as Martin Luther King in “Selma,” is also convincing as a strong-willed sheriff as well as an empathetic family man and prudent friend.

New films at Paramount+ in November

Paramount+ is opening November with a big Western offensive. Fans of older films in particular will get their money’s worth here and can enjoy some long film evenings. Everyone else, on the other hand, has to make do with a rather thin program. Since Christmas is almost around the corner after Halloween, Paramount+ is at least throwing in one or two holiday comedies. Towards the end of the month, another all-time film classic, “Das Boot”, will be added.

From November 3rd: “My body for a poker game”

This 1967 film stands out from the ranks of classic westerns, and not just because of its title. Unlike many other films in this genre, there is a woman at the center of the story. Mirabelle grows up in a family that has to endure the nasty and changeable moods of a domineering father. When he wants to execute a young Indian woman, Mirabelle finally rebels against him, which leads her directly onto the path of an outlaw. Under the name Belle Starr, she becomes famous and infamous until one day her life depends on, of all things, a game of poker. Contemporary opinions on this spaghetti western vary widely. In any case, it is also noteworthy that a woman, Lina Wertmüller, directed and wrote the script, although she used male pseudonyms. This means that she is still one of the few western directors today and her film is worth a look for that reason alone.

Ab 17. November: „Zoey 102“

“Zoey 102” is based on the Nickelodeo series “Zoey 101” and takes place several years later. Now Zoey and her classmates from Pacific Coast Academy reunite for Logan and Quinn’s wedding. You can imagine that not everything is going smoothly, including old feuds and new misadventures. Anyone who knows the series will have a lot of fun with this sequel because the film has a lot of nostalgic potential.

These were the new series and seasons at Paramount+ in October

Paramount+ offers a mix of new and old series in October. “Horror, Horror, Goosebumps,” a well-known series from the 90s, is coming to the platform. New projects like “Frasier” or “Burning Girls” also seem promising.

These were the new films at Paramount+ in October

In October, Paramount+ will once again offer some film classics from days gone by, especially well-known horror films. From “Carrie – Satan’s Youngest Daughter” to “The Body Eaters Are Coming” to “Chucky – The Murder Doll”, everything is represented. And otherwise things remain relatively dark in October – at Paramount+ the month seems to be all about Halloween with new films like “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines”.

All information about the streaming service

Paramount+ launched in Germany in December 2022. From then on you could book the service independently or stream it as part of a Sky Q subscription with a cinema package, as a subscription channel on Prime Video or Apple TV. At 7.99 euros per month – or 6.65 euros per month in the annual package – the provider is still in the lower midfield.

In addition to the increasing number of in-house productions and of course the titles from Paramount, Paramount+ mainly features the content of the following channels:

Showtime

Comedy Central

MTV

Nickelodeon

Nick Jr.

Smithsonian Channel

The streaming service was already quite successful in the USA before it also launched in Germany. So you can definitely expect that Paramount+ will be able to hold its own in this country alongside the strong competition. Of course, it will depend heavily on how quickly the service can deliver new series and films.

