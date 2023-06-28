Part It-Alert: what it is and how the new Civil Protection system will help us

Listen to the audio version of the article

The first test of It-Alert, the new national public alarm system promoted by the Civil Protection Department, started on 28 June. It will warn us of serious problems affecting our area – from floods to earthquakes – and give us useful advice to deal with them.

For now only in Tuscany – but there is an immediate timetable for national coverage – and it just so happens that today there was an earthquake in the area. “How many chances were there?”, comments an ironic user on Twitter. “Test successful!”, echoed others.

What is It-Alert

The website www.it-alert.it explains that it is a public alarm system managed by the Civil Protection, still in the testing phase. Once operational in the user’s region, it will disseminate alert messages, with special notifications, in a timely manner to all mobile phones of people who may be affected by imminent or ongoing major emergencies and disasters.

Where and since when it works (it will work)

It-Alert The first tests of It-alert were carried out in controlled and restricted situations, during the civil protection exercises Vulcano 2022 and Sisma dello Strait 2022, in April and November last year. Since 28 June 2023 it has been active in Tuscany. Tests are scheduled, according to the public calendar, in Sardinia on 30 June, in Sicily on 5 July, in Calabria on 7 July and in Emilia Romagna on 10 July. By the end of 2023, tests will be completed in all other regions and autonomous provinces. At that point, the testing phase will be completed and the service will officially go live, therefore in 2024

In which emergency situations will It-alert notifications be sent?

It-alert will send notifications to the people concerned in the event of tsunamis generated by an earthquake, collapse of large dams, volcanic activity related to Vesuvius, Campi Flegrei, Vulcano and Stromboli, nuclear accidents or radiological emergency situations, accidents in plants that process dangerous substances and extreme climatic events such as intense rainfall, accidents in plants with hazardous materials. The list may vary in 2024, once the experimentation is over.

What does it appear to the user?

The user will see a notification on the mobile phone and can retrieve it by searching by typing the word “alert” into the mobile’s internal engine. Once received, the message will appear directly on the device screen, temporarily blocking all other phone functions. To bring the device back to normal conditions, simply touch the notification to confirm receipt. The message will contain the warning (“earthquake alarm”, for example) and the civil protection recommendations for that circumstance.

