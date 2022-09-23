Home Technology Perhaps the most innovative phone of the year? Korean YouTuber reveals LG Rollable phone
Perhaps the most innovative phone of the year? Korean YouTuber reveals LG Rollable phone

Although the LG mobile phone department has long been closed, it has been rumored earlier that a new scroll phone, the LG Rollable, is being developed. It is estimated that if this scroll phone is successfully launched, it may be the most innovative mobile phone in 2021. However, with the abolition of LG’s mobile phone division, Rollable was officially stillborn. However, a Korean YouTube channel “뻘짓연구소” recently acquired this LG Rollable phone and exposed it.

In mobile phone mode, the back of the machine can also be used as a message screen

The LG Rollable looks like an ordinary smartphone in appearance, and its body is not as thick as a folding phone, but when its screen is opened, it becomes a small 7.4″ tablet. It weighs 285g and has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM; the main lens module is a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

Users only need to swipe right with three fingers, and the phone screen can be expanded into tablet mode. After expansion, its display mode will also automatically switch to tablet mode. The scrolling is for the back of the phone, although there will be no crease like a folded phone, but it cannot avoid the unevenness of the extended part of the screen.

